Bears and Bills Preseason Game 2: TV, Radio and Betting
Chicago Bears (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (0-0)
Kickoff: Noon, Saturday, Aug. 10
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, N.Y.
TV: Fox, NFL Network (Adam Amin, Jim Miller, Lou Canellis)
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Spanish Radio: Latino Mix 93.5 FM (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
The Line: Fanduel, Bills by 2 1/2, over/under 38 1/2. DraftKings, Bills by 2 1/2, over/under 38 1/2.
The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Eberflus is 10-24 in his third season, 5-2 in preseason and is 0-1 against Buffalo in the regular season. Bills coach Sean McDermott is 73-41 in his eighth season, 14-6 in preseason and 1-1 against the Bears in the regular season.
The Matchup: The Bears come in off their storm-shortened 21-17 win over Buffalo in the Hall of Fame Game but starters did not play and neither did most key reserves in the first game. They will use starters in this game and QB Caleb Williams will make his first appearance wearing a Bears uniform in a game. QB Josh Allen and the Bills starters will also play in the game, although all starters for both teams will be on limited play reps.
What to Watch: Williams and his ability to stay in the pocket and throw. He had the reputation in college of coming out too soon and made plays that way, but in the NFL the DBs are faster and crafty, and the pass rushers faster and bigger. The Bears need to see Williams operating the offense efficiently. It will also be the first appearance of WR Rome Odunze, the ninth pick in the draft. From the Bears’ standpoint is how their offensive line looks because it has been hit the last two weeks by injuries but now the only starter missing is right guard Nate Davis, who aggravated a soft-tissue injury in practice. Another thing to watch, possibly as subs come in or later in the first or second quarters is 2022 third-round wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. lining up as a running back. The Bears are studying whether this is a legitimate use for Jones, who otherwise has only had great value to the team as a kick returner. The defense will be missing four or five starters, including edge rusher Montez Sweat, due to injuries. Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson, as well as possibly Andrew Billings are Bears injury questions for the game.
APPLYING BRAKES TO CALEB WILLIAMS' DEBUT AT QB
TEVEN JENKINS SEES AN OFFENSIVE STRENGTH IN SCREEN GAME
BIG DOG ON CALEB WILLIAMS: 'HE'S A SPECIAL CAT
BEARS GIVING CALEB WILLIAMS HIS FIRST STARTI
Of Note: This is the first time Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has been back to Buffalo since coming to the Bears from there as a free agent. Bears guard/center Ryan Bates and defensive coordinator Eric Washington also are former Bills who just left there this past offseason. … Former Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool is on the Bills, as is former Bears linebacker Nick Morrow. It’s possible neither will play due to injuries.
Next Week: The Bears host Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 17 in a noon game, and will hold a joint practice Thursday at Halas Hall with the Bengals. The Bills are at Pittsburgh Aug. 17 in a 6 p.m. game.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
Twitter: BearsOnSI