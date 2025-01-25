Bear Digest

Bears do a double take and plan to interview David Shaw again

Stanford's former head coach and current Broncos executive David Shaw interviewed for Bears head coach and now is an offensive coordinator candidate according to a report.

Gene Chamberlain

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw reacts to an official's call in a 2022 game, the last season he was a coach.
Former Stanford head coach David Shaw reacts to an official's call in a 2022 game, the last season he was a coach. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The David Shaw virtual head coach interview might still be fresh in the Bears' memories but it's not fresh in one person's memory.

That would be head coach Ben Johnson, because he was busy preparing for a Detroit Lions playoff loss to Washington when Shaw was interviewed for Bears head coach.

Shaw now is being sought to interview with the Bears for an offensive coordinator job under Johnson, according to a report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs. They had to ask permission because Shaw is still with Denver as an executive.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported they interviewed 28-year-old Denver tight ends coach Declan Doyle for offensive coordinator and called him a "top candidate."

The job does not include calling plays in games as Johnson said Wednesday he will be doing this.

Shaw is working as a Broncos senior personnel executive. Yet, the Bears sought him out for an interview in their head coaching search based on his past as Stanford's head coach from 2011-22.

Shaw served as Jim Harbaugh's offensive coordinator from 2007-10 at the school. He had experience in the NFL earlier as a quality control coach with the Eagles (1997), Raiders (1998-2000) and as quarterbacks coach with the Raiders (2001) and Ravens (2002-04). He was Ravens wide receivers coach in 2005 before going to San Diego University for a year as a passing game coordinator and receivers coach and then to Stanford.

A four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Shaw's father Willie was a huge influence in his coaching.  Willie was a college assistant from 1970-84 and then again at Stanford in 1989-1991, but was in the NFL with the Lions, Vikings, Chargers, Rams, Saints, Raiders an Chiefs. He retired in 2002

Shaw was key in the development of Andrew Luck at Stanford. He was 29-23 against AP Top-25 opponents at Stanford and was the longest-tenured black head coach at one school in FBS history.

More Chicago Bears News

X: BearsOnSI

Published
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.