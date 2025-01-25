Bears do a double take and plan to interview David Shaw again
The David Shaw virtual head coach interview might still be fresh in the Bears' memories but it's not fresh in one person's memory.
That would be head coach Ben Johnson, because he was busy preparing for a Detroit Lions playoff loss to Washington when Shaw was interviewed for Bears head coach.
Shaw now is being sought to interview with the Bears for an offensive coordinator job under Johnson, according to a report by the Tribune's Brad Biggs. They had to ask permission because Shaw is still with Denver as an executive.
Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported they interviewed 28-year-old Denver tight ends coach Declan Doyle for offensive coordinator and called him a "top candidate."
The job does not include calling plays in games as Johnson said Wednesday he will be doing this.
Shaw is working as a Broncos senior personnel executive. Yet, the Bears sought him out for an interview in their head coaching search based on his past as Stanford's head coach from 2011-22.
Shaw served as Jim Harbaugh's offensive coordinator from 2007-10 at the school. He had experience in the NFL earlier as a quality control coach with the Eagles (1997), Raiders (1998-2000) and as quarterbacks coach with the Raiders (2001) and Ravens (2002-04). He was Ravens wide receivers coach in 2005 before going to San Diego University for a year as a passing game coordinator and receivers coach and then to Stanford.
A four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, Shaw's father Willie was a huge influence in his coaching. Willie was a college assistant from 1970-84 and then again at Stanford in 1989-1991, but was in the NFL with the Lions, Vikings, Chargers, Rams, Saints, Raiders an Chiefs. He retired in 2002
Shaw was key in the development of Andrew Luck at Stanford. He was 29-23 against AP Top-25 opponents at Stanford and was the longest-tenured black head coach at one school in FBS history.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI