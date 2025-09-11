Bears injury report: Concern over Grady Jarrett knee issue
The Bears on Wednesday designate Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson back for his first full practice this season but they couldn't celebrate too much.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has a knee injury and would have missed practice if one had been held. They had a walk-through instead and projected their injury status if they had a practice per league rules.
A knee issue for Jarrett, the former Falcons defensive tackle acquired in free agency for $42.75 million over three years, is more a worry because he had a torn ACL in 2023 that ended his season early.
Also designated as out of practice was slot cornerback Kyler Gordon, who missed Monday's game due to a hamstring injury.
Linebacker T.J. Edwards would have been able to practice on a limited basis after missing Monday's game with a hamstring injury. Running back Roschon Johnson (foot), cornerback Josh Blackwell (groin) and wide receiver Jahdae Walker (ankle) all were listed as limited.
The concern over wide receiver DJ Moore after he went down in the game wasn't necessary as he would have been able to do a full practice after he left the game late briefly with a groin/abdomen injury.
The Lions didn't have left tackle Taylor Decker due to a shoulder injury and linebacker Jack Camppbell due to an ankle injury. Linebacker Trevor Nowaske (elbow) and running back Siene Vaki (hamstring) went through limited practices. Starting cornerback Terrion Arnold had left Sunday's loss with a groin injry but was able to go through a full practice on Wednesday.