Bears show interest in bulking up defensive line with 30 visit
The Bears may have brought in veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to fortify the defensive line but they're not necessarily content with stopping there.
At least their latest reported 30 visit for the Bears to Halas Hall says this.
Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott had a visit with the Bears, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The visit is one of eight 30 visits, and nine including the local visit he has with the Titans. The Chiefs, Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Browns and Falcons are the other teams he'll visit.
Norman-Lott is graded an early to mid-third round pick depending who is doing the rating.
Pro Football Focus has him as the 66th best player on their draft board. Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick rated him 76th in a top 100 of all players in the class, while the NFL Mock Draft Data Base currently rates him 83r overall.
Norman-Lott would be an understudy of sorts to Jarrett because he's regarded a bit undersized at 6-foot-2, 291 pounds.
Norman-Lott didn't run the combine 40-yard dash but NFL Draft Scout posted pro day times of 5.17 and 5.17 seconds.
He started out at Arizona State for three years before transferring to Tennessee. With the Volunteers, Norman-Lott made 9 1/2 of his 13 1/2 sacks and had 10 of his 17 tackles for loss over his final two years.
Besides Jarrett, the Bears secured Chris Williams to add into the defensive tackle mix with Gervon Dexter Jr., Andrew Billings, Jarrett and Jonathan Ford. They also have the ability to move edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo inside as it's something he has done in the past.
