Ben Johnson blows whistle on one of his skills at first rookie camp
Bears running backs coach Eric Bieniemy hollered loudly at young running backs Kyle Monangai, Deion Hankins and Christian Grubb to look ahead, not at the quarterback while taking handoffs.
They tried to do as he said and a few still caught hell.
It was the first practice session of any kind for new Chicago Bears coaches, rookies and prospective players working on a tryout basis at rookie camp.
Everything, as coach Ben Johnson said, was moving a bit slow. Maybe he had something to do with it.
"I've never blown the whistle to stop the play," Johnson admitted. "I’ve got a little bit of work to do there.
"I can get better in that aspect. Other than that, it was great. I’m surrounded by a phenomenal coaching staff. It was fun to watch them get the hands on these players and be able to work with them like that. I’m very encouraged."
If things moved slower, the rookies at least know they are being watched.
"Any time you get the opportunity to be in a building, just like now, you’re always being evaluated," Johnson said. "It doesn’t matter if you were a draft pick, if you were an undrafted signee, if you’re a tryout guy this weekend, we’re taking everything into account.
"Whatever it takes. They earned one opportunity. We talked last night about, now you have to earn your next opportunity. So the door’s wide open for that."
Not much actually happens at a rookie camp. Obviously they are not in pads. They are not really running much of the offense and on the first day there wasn't full-squad non-contact scrimmage.
There's technique and skills work and some seven-on-seven without contact. Many of the bigger catches made in seven-on-seven were by the first-year Bears players already on the roster who were asked to participate, tight ends Jordan Murray and Joel Wilson and Caleb Williams' friend John Jackson, the wide receiver.
Second-rounder Luther Burden III did make a few receptions, including his first on low throw.
"It felt amazing," he said. "I'm super excited to go catch some more. A lot more."
Tackle Ozzy Trapilo worked on the left side and even though the linemen weren't in pads, he gained from the work on technique.
"It takes a lot of work, a lot of time," Trapilo said. "My job is not to be results-driven but process-driven."
The tight ends chasing Austin Reed and Matt Downing passes did not include tight end Colston Loveland. Their first-round pick wore his No. 84 jersey and a helmet but did not participate. Only mental reps for him as he's still getting over a shoulder injury.
However, defensive lineman Shemar Turner, the 62nd pick in Round 2, practiced even though he had a surgery on an injury to the side of his leg last year that he played through at Texas A&M.
"I'm not where I want to be, at an elite, elite level, but I'm getting there," he said of his recovery
It was Turner who best described the start to a career at a rookie camp practice without pads.
"It's a war zone in there, walkthrough or not, so, shoot, you've gotta snap back and get back to football," he said.
Like with many of them, he fought back jitters at first.
"Oh man, it was surreal," he said. "Instead of taking the cart to the field today, I walked and just tried to soak it in. Dream come true, finally getting to do what I've been wanting to do for my whole life."
First practice, pads or not, it's all for real for these guys now.
