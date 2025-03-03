Best Chicago Bears scheme fits among free agent edge options
The key to what the Bears will do in free agency became apparent very early at the NFL combine when both coach Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles spoke.
They gave out where they're going to start but most football followers will have overlooked this entirely because they think of free agency as grabbing the player who had the most catches or most touchdowns or most sacks or who grades highest for blocking and is highest priced, because they have to be the best if they're highly priced.
It's not about that at all. Scheme is the key to who a team is seeking in free agency, just as it is in the draft. However, when you're getting players in free agency you're already well aware of the skill type and fit for the system and in the draft it's merely a projection.
The critical evaluation occurred when Johnson and his staff met with Poles' personnel people and detailed what they need for talent.
"We very clearly outlined what the ideal look would be in terms of attributes, height, weight, speed, in terms of makeup–which is of critical importance for what we're looking for," Johnson said. "But at the same time, if it's a good football player, we're going to make it work as a coaching staff.
"So there's a balance going on with that, and I think the dialogue's been very, very, very healthy so far."
The better description probably came from Poles.
"Really started off getting with the coordinators and Ben about what scheme they want to run, what are some of the changes we need to make offensively and defensively in terms of the traits and characteristics of the players in different positions and how they are going to move on the field in terms of the scheme," Poles said.
Movement on the field within the scheme is the key.
The defensive line is a real key for what the Bears want to get done because they have a need to add a few edge rushers after they released DeMarcus Walker and because their other edges like Jake Martin and Darrell Taylor are free agents.
The ideal edge rusher for the Bears based on movement and body type is someone who is around 280 pounds on one side and around 260 on the other side. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen needs the more stout, bigger type on one side and he has the 262-pound edge on the other side in Montez Sweat.
You're not throwing a 242-pound linebacker type out onto the field in the Bears scheme and expect him to flourish. From 2018-24, Allen's Saints scheme didn't have a single defensive end who played meaningful minutes and was lighter than 261 pounds and one of the starters was 287-pound Cameron Jordan.
An edge defender with real ability to stop the run is valued as much as a pass rusher and the one who does both well is the best fit.
Here are the best fits and why among free agent edge rushers according to body type, movement on the field within this scheme and one other somewhat important factor. That would be cost.
1. Dayo Odeyingbo
The Colts defensive end is an exact fit for body type to pair with Montez Sweat in the Dennis Allen scheme. He is 6-6, 286. His projected cost of $16 million a year sounds like a lot. It is, but this doesn't even put him in the top 20 for edge rusher pay, according to Spotrac.com.
What you'd be getting is a player who is not proven to be dominant but has shown characteristics early in his career, like eight sacks in 2023 and 17 QB hits in 2023 and 2024. He's at age when players with potential step forward and is perceived by Pro Football Focus to be one of those who will ascend. An Achilles injury early in his career held back his earlier development but he is well past that and rising.
2. Josh Sweat
Sweat is probably the most expensive and is a good fit, although he looks more like the one to perform the role the Bears' own Sweat, Montez, performs. He's the 265-pound edge who both rushes and is stout against the run.
His run defense was ranked 38th best by Pro Football Focus among all edge players, above average at a 67.8, while he was easily a top pass rusher with 25 1/2 sacks and 80 pressures in the past three years.
3. Khalil Mack
The former Bears edge has always been as extremely effective defending the run as he is at rushing the passer. At 34, age is an issue and it requires a shorter-term contract if he'd accept it. He is expected to be expensive and that's a major drawback. Mack used to be a better fit as a 3-4 outside linebacker but now, at this point in his career, is better off as a 4-3 end.
The concern is not body type fit for him at 269 pounds, but movement within the scheme can be a problem. He frequently sells out with a dynamic pass rush style as he gets extremely low to the ground getting in around the tackle. That won't usually work for being stout against the run, but he is good enough as a run defender that this hasn't been an issue.
At his age, injuries are a concern and the Bears went through this when they had him earlier in his career. Mack is perceived as a sure thing to help Montez Sweat but also has more potential for injury and fewer games played.
4. Matthew Judon
He had a tough time adjusting in Atlanta last year after his trade by the Patriots, but the Bears have had experience getting the most out of players who didn't fit with mid-season trades. Kevin Byard was a perfect example. Judon's strength is his all-around game. Also, he has ideal size at 270 pounds. Of course, Poles found him ideal last year because he sought to acquire him in a trade.
Judon had consecutive seasons as an elite run defender before his trade and also had 58 1/2 sacks in a six-year period. He could be an ideal fit in this scheme and with this mix up front.
5. Derek Barnett
Barnett would be an ideal add-on player as a reserve after they allowed Taylor and Martin to leave. He isn't the best pass rusher but even though he is a bit too lean at 259, he wrecks defenses as a Texans run defender. He ranked 24th of 211 edge players against the run in 2024 and 15th of 197. He is a fit in terms of scheme but not really as a sack producer and would be inexpensive.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI