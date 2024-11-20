Braxton Jones Earns High Marks Overall Including TD Run Block
Much attention came the way of Bears left tackle Braxton Jones for the pancake block he threw on overmatched Packers safety Evans Williams to spring D'Andre Swift Sunday on his 38-yard go-ahead touchdown run.
It went beyond that play for Jones, though.
Jones had the best Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade by any Bears offensive lineman in any game this season against the Packers, an 88.2 mark. It bested the 86.7 Teven Jenkins had against the Washington Commanders.
Jenkins was putting some of the credit back at the same place where many players thought the offensive surge originated. That would be offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
"Early in the week, he came in, told us we've got to be on our details," Jenkins said. "It starts with us, it starts with the energy. It starts with Wednesday practice, Thursday practice, into Friday and continuing that through Saturday and letting it loose on Sunday.
"That's kind of what he started with, and for me, myself, that's what I did. Coming back off an injury (knee), trying to be able to give the juice where I could, being on my details, being as good as I could. And I think every player, all 11, took that serious. And with that being how he started, Thomas gave that to us and was just like, let's just have a great attitude and great effort. We can control what we can control and go out and execute what he calls, and I think that's just what we did with better juice and energy and it led to a better outcome."
Brown really must have had an impact on the attack as Caleb Williams' PFF QB grade was the highest grade by any full-time first-round rookie player last week.
The TD around left end is going to be the one everyone remembers for Jones. You don't get out in the open field and get a good shot at a DB right in front of the cameras if you're a bigger, slower lineman very often, but Evan Williams had just arrived on the scene just ahead of Swift and right when Jones got there.
Splat.
"That was the perfect look that we got, and you know at first getting off the ball, I think earlier in the game they called out some of them or whatever, but this one was one of those quick get up to the ball and get out there," Jones said. "So, you know, I pulled out there and then fought, trusted the blockers. Everybody did their job, everybody executed well on that play, and then just got right through there and kind of lowered my shoulder and try to make a play for Swift.
"And I know as soon as we get Swift in space, it's over with. So, and that's exactly what happened and I was just super excited to be in the forefront of his great playmaking and just finish in the end zone and that's what we did. Celebrated that."
Swift faked out Xavier McKinney in the open field, and block by receiver Keenan Allen took care of the outside defender, Carrington Valentine. It all made for some fun in team film review even after the disappointing finish to the game.
"It's super satisfying," Jones said. "Obviously it's a DB, but it's still a shot to make D'Andre in open space and give him time to get a touchdown there, so yeah, I mean, it's execution of a play and then when it comes to life, it's the most exciting thing for me.
"Obviously I feel pretty good in the open space and making space blocks like that. I feel like that's one of my strengths. So being able to do that is something I think I can do, so when it does happen, I'm not surprised or anything like that. But it's fun when, you know, a big block like that is made into a touchdown is even better. You have seen Swift do it in that Commanders game as well too, so just springing the guys free brings great gratitude towards me."
PFF gave Jones a 79.2 run-blocking in 14 zone scheme and 84.4 in 15 gap schemes.
The grading is key for the team but replaying of a pancake block on the one play fun for Jones.
"Feels great for me, but it's just, you know, as an O-lineman that's kind of what we live for is seeing our skill guys succeed in space and that's kind of how I find my excitement," Jones said. "Obviously, in other things, too, as well, but yeah, it's amazing to see and that's my touchdown."
