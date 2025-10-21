Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens TV, streaming, radio and betting
Chicago Bears (4-2) at Baltimore Ravens (1-5)
Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, JJ Watt, Evan Ashburn)
PENALTY ISSUES CONTINUE DOGGING BEARS BOTH WARRANTED AND OTHERWISE
Streaming: Paramount +
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 Chicago (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius: Channels 161 and 383
WHAT PLAY OF D'ANDRE SWIFT AND KYLE MONANGAI SAYS FOR BEARS TRADE NEED
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Mateo Moreno)
Latest DraftKings Betting Line: Ravens by 6 1/2 (Over/under 44 1/2)
The Series: Eighth game in the series, the Bears lead 4-3. The Ravens won the last game in 2021 in Chicago 16-13. The Bears won the last game in Baltimore 27-24 in overtime in 2017.
The Coaches: Bears coach Ben Johnson is 4-2 in his first season and hasn't faced Baltimore. He was offensive coordinator for Detroit from 2022-24.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 186-120 in his 18th season. He is 2-2 all time against the Bears and has a homefield record of 100-42 (.704). His tams have been in the playoffs 11 times and have won the AFC North five nine times.
The matchup: In a bit of role reversal, the Bears ride a four-game winning streak into this one while Baltimore is in last place in the AFC South and trying to regain it footing with QB Lamar Jackson expected back from a hamstring injury. They'll also anticipate having former Bears middle linebacker Roquan Smith playing after he also had hamstring injury. Smith has been out since Sept. 28 but was practicing earlier this week. Jackson missed two games and the Ravens are coming in off a bye. They lost both games Cooper Rush started in Jackson's absence and scored only one touchdown and two field goals for those two games. Ravens 31-year-old running back Derrick Henry has 439 yards rushing on 88 carries and is coming off his second 100-yard game of the season.
The Bears have taken the ball away from opponents 15 times in the four-game winning streak, including four on Sunday against New Orleans. QB Caleb Williams had his worst game of the year in terms of passer rating (61.7) against New Orleans and is looking to rebound. The Bears rushing attack has improved to eighth overall after two strong efforts by D'Andre Swift, and the defense leads the NFL in takeaways with 16. The Bears won last week 26-14 at Soldier Field over the Saints while Baltimore has lost four straight, including its last game in L.A. to the Rams Oct. 12, 17-3. The lone Ravens win came over Cleveland in Week 2, 41-17 at home.
Key injuries: For the Bears, TE Cole Kmet (back), CB Tyrique Stevenson (shoulder), DT Grady Jarrett (knee).
For the Ravens, WR Devontez Walker (oblique), FB Patrick Ricard (calf), OL Emery Jones (shoulder), QB Lamar Jackson (hamstring) and LB Roquan Smith (hamstring).
Of note: The Bears' 11 interceptions and plus-11 turnover differential lead the NFL. They also lead the NFL in points scored per game on possessions following takeaways at 8.3. ... Williams is fourth in the league in passer rating (122.2) against the blitz. ... The Bears have scored 21 or more points in every game and if they do it again it would the first time since 1958 they've done it seven straight times to start a season. ... Ben Johnson with a win would be the third Bears coach after George Halas and Paddy Driscoll to have five wins in their first seven games. ... D'Andre Swift is looking to be the first Bears running back with 100 yards or more three straight games since Matt Forte did it in 2013. ... Besides Roquan Smith, the Ravens have two other former Bears on defense. DE Brent Urban and NT John Jenkins were both Bears. ... With a 122-yard game against the Rams in the last Ravens game, RB Derrick tied Fred Taylor for the 10th most 100-yard games (49) in NFL history. ... LB Teddye Buchanan has 47 tackles, the second most by a Ravens rookie in the first six games of their career.
Bears and Ravens Betting Trends
- The Bears are 4-1 against the spread in their last five
- The Ravens are 1-6 ATS in their last seven
- It's been under the total in six of the last eight Bears games against AFC teams
- It's been under the total in five of the last six Bears games against AFC North teams
- It's been under the total in five of the last seven Bears-Ravens games
- It's been over the total in eight of Baltimore's last 11 home games
- The Bears are 5-2 ATS in their last seven October games
- It's been under the total in six of Baltimore's last seven games
- The Ravens are 1-5 ATS in their last six on Sundays
- The Ravens are 1-4 ATS in five of their last six Week 8 games
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI