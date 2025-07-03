Early 2026 look reveals why Ryan Poles avoided one need last draft
Early analysis on the 2026 draft not only rates several key Bears needs as positions of strength, but their biggest need might actually be the super strength for this crop.
CBS Sports and Pro Football Focus have both put out player rankings while Matt Miller of ESPN earlier had a mock first round draft. Combine all three looks at the crop and the figures are astounding relative to what the Bears will need most.
It's not a running back. Rather, it's edge rusher. In fact, the Bears could probably take a running back first if they want and still come away with an excellent edge rusher in Round 2 because of the quality quantity. Or they could take the premium edge and find a running back in Round 2 without a problem, based on early looks.
The edge position rates a bigger need because most running backs come out of the second round or later but teams must jump at the chance to land a premium edge rusher early on in the draft.
The incredible numbers start with CBS ranking six edge rushers in the top 23 of the draft crop. It's raining edge rushers.
The CBS top six are Rueben Bain Jr. from Miami (5th), T. J. Parker from Clemson (8th), LT Overton from Alabama (13th), Matayo Uiagalelei from Oregon (17th), R. Mason Thomas of Oklahoma and Tyreak Sapp from Florida (23rd).
Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick and Trevor Sikkema have Sapp a little lower in 27th and Parker third.
If that wasn't enough, both Miller and PFF have Auburn's Keldric Faulk highly rated, PFF putting him 16th, and Miller had LSU's edge Patrick Payton going in his top 23 at No. 22.
PFF's Chadwick also rates another edge as first-round worthy and that's Penn State's Dani Dennis-Sutton 29th overall.
"He is tied for the most valuable returning Power Four edge defender over the past two years," Chadwick wrote.
In all between the three early looks at the crop, there are nine edges worthy of being rated 29th overall or better. The problem, of course, is some of these players may not come out for the draft next year.
What's especially remarkable here is almost all of them fit the Dennis Allen defensive model for edges. Normally the edge crop gets flooded with players in the 240-245 weight range and that does not fit Allen's template. He needs edges 260-289.
Of the nine, only Thomas (249) and Payotn (250) come in on the lighter side. There are some very big boys in the crop, like Oregon's Uiagalelei at 6-5, 70, Dennis-Sutton at 6-5, 272, Alabama's Overton at 6-5, 280 and Auburn's Faulk at a massive 6-6, 288.
If the Bears see either Austin Booker or Dominique Robinson failing to fill that need long term for a third and a fourth behind Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo, they pretty much have a buffet line of edge rushers coming up in the next draft.
They very well could sign another veteran to compete for the third spot this camp or find one after roster cuts. This would work, as well, because most late summer or early fall pickups like this will be signing one-year contracts and the Bears can find the replacement on draft day.
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI