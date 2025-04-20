2025 NFL Draft: 4 prospects who would give the Chicago Bears a triple threat
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has done a commendable job so far in 2025 of building a team that can win football games. From hiring Ben Johnson to extending key defensive leaders, Poles deserves a ton of credit, but there's one test left before we can fully grade his offseason work: the 2025 NFL draft.
The Bears are set at a few position groups with dynamic duos, like receivers DJ Moore and Rome Odunze or cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon. But with the way that football is played in 2025, why not triple down on these all-important positions?
Here are four prospects that would give the Bears a true 'triple threat'.
Will Johnson - Cornerback, Michigan
After extending Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in back-to-back offseasons, the Bears have two of the NFL's best cornerbacks locked down, but their second outside corner, Tyrique Stevenson, is still a question mark. With how pass-happy the NFL has become, Chicago may look to upgrade there.
Enter Will Johnson. Though he missed some games in 2024 with a minor injury, he has all the makings of a solid pro. He's got terrific size, instincts, and the production to back it up, turning both of his 2024 interceptions into pick-sixes.
Tre Harris - Receiver, Ole Miss
Despite all the talent they have in their wide-receiver room, the Bears are still lacking a guy who can truly stretch the field. That's what they'd get in Harris. Likely a Day 2 option, Harris brings NFL speed and shiftiness to the table. He's not a savvy route runner nor will he win many contested catches, but Ben Johnson could easily work him into his offense as the WR3.
Derrick Harmon - Defensive Tackle, Oregon
When Poles brought in Grady Jarrett in free agency, he gave Gervon Dexter a solid running mate. But Jarrett is on the wrong side of 30 and would likely be better overall if given fewer snaps. That means the Bears need a third rotational 3-tech, and that's where Harmon comes in.
Harmon should be available in Day 2, where he brings tremendous value. He ended 2024 with 5 sacks and 43 QB hurries. Opposing quarterbacks will have a hard time stepping up in the pocket if the interior faces a healthy rotation of Harmon, Jarrett, and Dexter.
Landon Jackson - Defensive End, Arkansas
The Bears have a ton of potential at defensive end. Montez Sweat is a proven playmaker and recent signing Dayo Odeyingbo seems to be on the verge of a breakout season. Adding one more pass rusher off the edge would give Chicago a true three-headed monster.
For that role, Landon Jackson is likely the best fit. He's got a terrific repertoire of pass rush moves, good length, and NFL-ready size. Rotating him in and out alongside Sweat and Odeyingbo would make defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's job a whole lot easier in 2025.
