4 takeaways from Grady Jarrett's introductory press conference with the Chicago Bears
New Chicago Bear Grady Jarrett was introduced to the Bears media on Wednesday, shortly after his contract with Chicago became official. He fielded several questions about everything from his history in Atlanta to the kind of trash he talks, and his answers are sure to have fired up Bears fans.
Here are four takeaways from listening to Chicago's newest defensive tackle.
1. Chicago has a new leader on the defensive line
Above all else, Jarrett looked and sounded every bit the leader that GM Ryan Poles signed him to be. From his bearing to his effortless way of responding smartly to questions, Jarrett is the kind of guy whose very presence inspires others in the room to be the best versions of themselves.
Don't be surprised if he gets a captain's 'C' on his jersey right away this year.
2. Grady Jarrett will be a tone-setter
Head coach Ben Johnson spoke briefly about Grady Jarrett and described him as the kind of guy who 'when you come out of the game, you're sore because you played against him'. Jarrett echoed that sentiment in his own comments, especially when talking about the now-viral clip of him talking trash to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
He said football requires going to a "dark place."
3. Jarrett believes Chicago is exactly the right place for him
At one point in his press conference, Jarrett nearly waxed poetic when he described the process that led him from being released by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday morning to agreeing to terms with the Bears that afternoon.
"All it takes is one team to really love you, and the love was mutual. To have a fresh start is something special," he said.
He went on to say that he believes he is in a special place at a special time. He's grateful to be in Chicago, especially with its vaunted history of defensive players, and felt pride to be a Bear as soon as he walked through the door.
4. The best is yet to come
Jarrett tore his ACL in 2023, the first major injury in his career. He spoke at length about how this affected him both on and off the field, saying that, in the end, it made him a better man and football player.
When asked why he thinks his best days are ahead of him, even at age 31, Jarrett said that if he didn't have that confidence, he wouldn't be in Chicago. The contract he signed with Chicago is what motivates him, he explained, and that he's always striving to get better, even now.
