2025 NFL Draft: 4 trade scenarios Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles must consider
The Chicago Bears currently hold the tenth overall selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, which puts them in a bit of an awkward position. They're high enough in the draft order to feel good about adding a prospect they love, but not close enough to not worry about a potential worst-case scenario.
This means GM Ryan Poles needs to be ready to make some moves, and not just with his first-round selection, either, especially if he wants to add a true offensive weapon to the team.
Here are four potential trade scenarios that Poles needs to be ready to deal with.
1. Trading into the top 5 in Round 1
Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham has been a consensus top-five pick for weeks now, and there's every reason to believe that he's near the top of Poles' big board. If he and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen want him badly enough, they're probably going to have to trade up to fifth overall with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This would be hard to pull off. It would likely require giving up significant draft capital, and the Jaguars may not want to move back at all. But if the Bears believe that Graham is the last piece they need for an elite defense, no price will be too high.
2. Moving up from No. 39 to No. 33 in Round 2
If the Bears can't get Graham, they could try to land his teammate, defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. Considered a mid-to-late first-round prospect, there's a chance Grant doesn't hear his name called on Day 1 of the draft. If this happens, Poles needs to get on the phone the very next morning to move up to the first pick of the second round.
Grant wouldn't last long on Day 2 of the draft if he makes it there, and moving from 39 to 33 wouldn't be expensive.
3. Moving back from No. 10 to No. 14 in Round
Many draft analysts are connecting the Indianapolis Colts to tight end Tyler Warren. While the Colts don't typically trade up for prospects, their need at tight end may be great enough to break with tradition. Chicago, on the other hand, is set with Cole Kmet.
If Warren is there at 10 and the Bears don't love the other prospects, this would be a perfect opportunity. Poles could likely pick up an extra third-round pick while still adding a solid prospect like Alabama guard Tyler Booker.
4. Trade up from No. 10 to No. 6 in Round 1
Despite the NFL's turn against running back value in recent years, Ashton Jeanty from Boise State is poised to be a top-ten pick, and for good reason. In Ben Johnson's offense, he could immediately be Chicago's best running back since Matt Forte.
But if the Bears want Jeanty, they may have to move all the way up to sixth overall. The general consensus is that the Raiders would take Jeanty there, but it's too early to call that a lock. The Raiders still have a lot of needs and can't afford to turn up their noses to a good enough trade offer.
This would be a costly move for the Bears, but Jeanty would be well worth the price.
