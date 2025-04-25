2025 NFL Draft: Best and worst prospects for Chicago Bears on Day 2
The NFL draft is always an exercise in unpredictability, and Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft proved no exception. The Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world by selecting tight end Colston Loveland tenth overall, and their rival, the Green Bay Packers, ended a 22-year streak of not selecting a wide receiver in the first round by drafting Matthew Golden.
As a result, some players that were considered first-round locks when the NFL Draft began are still on the board as Day 2 approaches. The Bears have three selections in Rounds 2 and 3, giving them a great shot at landing at least two more starters.
Which prospects should they target, and who should they avoid? Let's take a look.
Take: Will Johnson - Cornerback, Michigan
The Bears used their first pick on a Michigan Wolverine, so why not return to that well? Johnson was a lockdown corner for the Wolverines and was at one point considered a Top 5 pick, but he fell out of the first round entirely, perhaps due to 2024 injury concerns.
As long as the medical prognosis isn't a complete nightmare, the Bears should strongly consider him with their first second-round selection to compete with Tyrique Stevenson as CB2.
Pass: TreyVeyon Henderson - Running Back, Ohio State
The Bears have been linked to a running back early in the draft all offseason long, and they absolutely should select one, but not Henderson. His strengths are what the Bears already have in D'Andre Swift. If the Bears are going to spend a Top 75 pick on a running back, they need a bruising, north-south runner who can be depended on in short-yardage, 'gotta have it' situations.
Take: Quinshon Judkins - Running Back, Ohio State
With that in mind, we can pivot to Henderson's teammate as the perfect example of who the Bears should select. Judkins is a powerful runner with NFL size who fights for every yard. He would form a solid running back tandem with Swift.
Pass: Luther Burden III - Receiver, Missouri
If the Bears had gone defensive or offensive line with their first-round selection, this would be a great pick in Round 2. But they selected Colston Loveland instead. With a rookie pass catcher already on the board, they shouldn't target Burden in Round 2, despite his Round 1 credentials.
Take: Donovan Ezeiruaku - Defensive End, Boston College
Chicago's defensive line is still a question mark, and they can't afford another year of being bullied at the line of scrimmage. Ezeiruaku finished 2024 with 16.5 sacks en route to winning the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation's top defensive end. He would need to add some mass to his frame, but he has Pro Bowl potential in a Dennis Allen defense.