2025 NFL Draft compensatory pick projection reveals disappointing news for Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are loaded with assets as they embark on the 2025 NFL offseason, including the fifth-most cap space in the NFL and three selections in the top 50 of the 2025 NFL Draft. But that doesn't mean they couldn't use a little more.
The Bears were almost gifted a third-round pick in the next two NFL drafts after Ian Cunningham interviewed twice for the Tennessee Titans' general manager job. However, those picks were lost when the Titans hired Mike Borgonzi for the role.
And now, it doesn't appear that the Chicago Bears will receive any compensatory picks, either.
According to Over the Cap's compensatory pick projection, the Bears will get a big fat ZERO.
"At the core, compensatory picks are awarded to teams with net spending losses in free agency," the Draft Wire's Jeff Risdon explained. "The greater the net loss, the higher the compensatory pick award will be. Those picks start after the end of the third round of scheduled picks, beginning with No. 97 overall."
Last offseason, the Bears 'lost' Darnell Mooney and Justin Jones. They 'gained' D'Andre Swift and Gerald Everett.
In other words, the Chicago Bears' losses and gains are a push.
That won't be the case for the rest of the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings are projected to receive a third-round pick, while the Green Bay Packers will get a seventh.
Barring any trades, the Bears will begin the 2025 NFL Draft with eight selections. Their first pick is slotted at No. 10 overall, where most mock drafts have an offensive lineman as GM Ryan Poles' target.
The 2025 NFL Draft will kick off with the first round on Thursday, April 24 and run through Saturday, April 26 in Green Bay.
