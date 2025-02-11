2025 NFL Free Agency: 3 players the Chicago Bears must avoid at all costs
With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, the focus now shifts to the 2025 offseason, beginning with free agency. Many NFL analysts anticipate the Chicago Bears will be a significant player in this year's market. Having just made a massive commitment to new head coach Ben Johnson, it would be foolish not to go all-in on giving him the roster he needs to win.
Plenty of talent will be available on the open market, including some popular household names. But being well-known in the NFL doesn't guarantee a good return on investment. Look no further than Nate Davis for proof of that.
Here are three players that GM Ryan Poles should stay clear of this offseason.
1. Chase Young - Defensive End
The Bears actually considered trading for Young at the 2023 deadline but went for his former teammate, Montez Sweat, instead. That was the right move. Despite a down year for Sweat, he's still been a big part of this defense since joining the team.
The same can't be said for Young. After being traded to the 49ers, he managed just two sacks before hitting free agency. In 2024, he signed a one-year deal with New Orleans and recorded only 5.5 sacks, a career-low outside of injury-shortened seasons. He may be a popular name, but he's not the help that Chicago's pass-rush unit needs.
2. Marcus Davenport - Defensive End
Despite being a solid contributor for years in New Orleans, injuries have been a constant feature of Davenport's career. He played in just 11 games in 2020 and 2021, then just six games total between 2023 and 2024.
He's a talented defensive lineman, but the Bears aren't in a position to take a risk on injury-prone players in 2025.
3. Zack Martin - Guard
It feels heretical to say that the Bears should avoid a surefire future Hall of Famer who plays at a position of desperate need, but that's sadly where we are in Zack Martin's career. Devastating injuries ended his season after just 11 games this year. Martin elected to get ankle surgery, and for a 34-year-old lineman, that's not an easy thing to come back from, even for an all-time great.
He's even openly contemplated retirement, never a good sign for older players. So even if he decides to return in 2025, the Bears are better off spending their money elsewhere.
