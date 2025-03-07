2025 NFL Free Agency: 4 defensive tackles Chicago Bears should target
The Chicago Bears entered this offseason with a mandate to upgrade the trenches, and that means on both sides of the ball. While the offensive line received most of the bad press (and deservedly so), the defensive line was often just as ineffective, especially once run-stuffer Andrew Billings suffered a season-ending pec injury.
Free agency begins on March 12th, with teams allowed to start contacting players' agents on the 10th to work out deals. This is the time for NFL teams to address needs so that they can enter the draft with more flexibility. So far, the Bears have done that by swinging two trades for offensive linemen, but the job isn't done.
Here are four interior defensive linemen the Bears should be calling as soon as the tampering period opens up on Monday.
1. Jonathan Allen
Unable to find a trading partner, the Washington Commanders released two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Allen on Friday. While injuries kept him off the field for most of 2024, Allen is still a force to be reckoned with and would give Chicago's D-line a sorely needed boost.
2. Javon Hargrave
Like Allen, Hargrave is coming off an injury-shortened season, and he just turned 32 years old, but he can still be a consistent disruptor. Not counting last year, when he only played three games, Hargrave put up no less than 7.5 sacks in each of the three previous seasons, a fantastic number for an interior defender.
3. Calais Campbell
Four years ago, the Bears took a chance on 39-year-old Jason Peters to help shore up their offensive line for one year, and the future Hall of Famer delivered in spades. Now they have the chance to make a similar move on the defensive side.
Campbell may be turning 39, and he hasn't formally announced yet whether he wants to play another year, but the six-time Pro Bowler has proven that age is just a number. He has had at least five sacks in each of the last three seasons and has been dominant as a run-stopper, earning an 85.9 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, the best grade among interior defenders.
4. Milton Williams
This might be where value and team needs most perfectly align for Chicago. Unlike the other three, Williams is young; he'll be 26 when next season starts. The former third-round pick has been a key producer for Philadelphia's vaunted defensive line and would likely be a bigger household name if the spotlight in Philly wasn't taken up by Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.
Williams will command a hefty price tag, but the Bears have plenty of cap space and would have a reliable but young core for their interior defensive line for the next few years.
