2025 NFL free agency: 3 remaining free agents who are perfect fits for the Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles deserves a relaxing night at home and a delicious steak dinner after the day of work he put in on Monday. He addressed major needs on the roster once the legal tampering period of free agency began, most notably by signing Drew Dalman, the best center available.
But the job isn't done, and there are still plenty of available free agents who could be quality starters or key depth for the Bears.
Here are four free agents Poles and his team should still have their eye on for Day 2 of NFL free agency.
1. Evan Engram, TE
The Bears have struggled to find a competent TE2 to pair with Cole Kmet in recent years, but Engram might be the guy to snap that streak. He's played some of the best football of his career over the past three seasons with Jacksonville, racking up over 2,000 yards and nine touchdowns in that time. One would have to imagine that head coach Ben Johnson could utilize that kind of receiving threat in his offense, especially if he's not expected to carry an entire passing attack.
2. Will Fries, OL
Yes, the Bears have already invested significantly into the interior offensive line, but they need more depth. Joe Thuney is 32, and Jonah Jackson is injury-prone. Bringing in the 26-year-old Fries, considered the best right guard available, would be a great move as long as the contract doesn't cost too much.
Fries could either be excellent depth behind Jackson, or even beat him for the starting job outright.
3. Kevin Zeitler, OL
Returning to the offensive line and the issue of depth, Zeitler seems like a perfect match for the Bears. He spent time with Ben Johnson, he wouldn't be terribly expensive, and could serve as either a top backup at right guard or a competent starter.