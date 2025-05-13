2026 NFL Mock Draft: Chicago Bears address glaring weakness in way-too-early mock
The Chicago Bears are entering a very exciting time. It's Year 1 of the Ben Johnson era, which, naturally, has created even higher expectations for quarterback Caleb Williams than previously existed. And those expectations were high.
But the Bears aren't a perfect roster; far from it. Sure, the offensive line has been rebuilt into one of the more impressive units in the NFC, and the skill players are overflowing with field-flipping weapons, but the defense still has a glaring question: who's going to pressure the quarterback alongside Montez Sweat?
The Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency to be an inside-outside threat for Dennis Allen's defense, but he doesn't profile as a twitchy, pin-your-ears-back edge rusher who can maximize the inevitable one-on-one matchups he'll face in Chicago.
The depth behind Odeyingbo is concerning, too. Austin Booker, a fifth-round pick in 2024, has the most promise, but he failed to make any impact as a rookie despite being viewed as a tremendous value selection.
As a result, the 2025 Chicago Bears will likely lean heavily on Odeyingbo and a platoon of backups to fill the void until the 2026 NFL Draft, where it's likely that edge rusher will be their primary need.
In fact, it's the Bears' projected first-round pick in Sports Illustrated's way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft, where Chicago holds the 18th overall selection and lands Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.
"The Bears had a productive 2025 offseason in which they addressed their most pressing needs, though their edge room remains suspect," Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick wrote. "Bain, the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year who was hampered by injuries during the ’24 season, is a talented pass rusher with the athleticism and power to have a dominant junior season."
Bain appeared in just nine games last season and finished with 3.5 sacks, but he emerged as a legitimate first-round prospect during his freshman season in 2023 when he played in 13 games and registered 7.5 sacks.
While the first-round landscape is certain to change between now and the 2026 NFL Draft, the point remains: the Chicago Bears, after making massive investments on offense the last two offseasons, are expected to pivot to defense, with edge rusher being the leader in the clubhouse as their likely first-round target.