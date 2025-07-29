3 Bears players who should be first time Pro Bowlers this season
The Chicago Bears may have finished in last place in the NFC North last season, but there is no doubt that they have a very impressive roster and could make significant noise in 2025 because of it.
The Bears are pretty balanced on both sides of the ball thanks to the moves they have made over the last several months, and even though they play in a difficult division, they could ultimately be a playoff team this year.
Chicago has a bunch of very talented players, including a few who could potentially earn their first trips to the Pro Bowl this coming campaign.
Here are three Bears who should make a push for their respective Pro Bowl debuts in 2025.
Rome Odunze, WR
This one should be pretty obvious.
Rome Odunze flew under the radar a bit during his rookie year, but he still managed to catch 54 passes for 734 yards and three touchdowns. That was good for a respectable average of 13.6 yards per reception.
The former first-round pick was a terror during his Washington days and was widely viewed as a top-three receiver prospect heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, and you should still be enticed by his significant potential going into Year 2.
The athletic, big-bodied receiver has gained some trust from Caleb Williams and should be one of Williams' top targets this fall, so a 1,000-yard showing is entirely possible from Odunze.
Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE
Dayo Odeyingbo is probably the riskiest pick on this list seeing as how he only logged three sacks with the Indianapolis Colts last season, but there is definitely good reason to like him heading into his first year with the Bears.
Odeyingbo racked up 17 quarterback hits in 2024, indicating that he was absolutely wreaking havoc in opposing backfields even if he wasn't always finishing the job. Plus, two years ago, the 25-year-old posted eight sacks, so he has approached double-digits before.
Chicago is in dire need of pass-rushing help beyond Montez Sweat, and Odeyingbo will definitely be called up on to serve as the Bears' No. 2 sack artist.
The fact that Chicago hasn't looked to add any of the veteran edge rushers still available is a sign that the Bears are confident in Odeyingbo. Perhaps the Vanderbilt product will prove them right.
Darnell Wright, OT
Chicago's offensive line was definitely a problem area last season, but it certainly wasn't because of Darnell Wright, who posted a 79.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
The former No. 10 overall pick has established himself as one of the more underrated players at his position, and maybe across the entire NFL as a whole.
Wright is firmly entrenched as a franchise piece for the Bears moving forward, and there is a legitimate chance that he could become one of the very top tackles in the league.
If Chicago's offense takes a major step forward in 2025, look for Wright to earn significant credit for it, and don't be surprised if he notches his first Pro Bowl berth.