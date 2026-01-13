Was Caleb Williams 4th-down throw to help beat Packers the best pass in Bears' history?

The dart over the middle to Colston Loveland that beat the Cincinnati Bengals. The throw to DJ Moore in the back of the end zone against the Cleveland Browns that conjured images of Joe-Montana-to-Dwight-Clark's "The Catch. The impeccably perfect bomb to Moore to beat the Green Bay Packers in overtime in Week 16.

Caleb Williams wasn't kidding earlier this season when he calmly said, "I can make any throw."

MORE: Does Chicago Bears' Cardiac Caleb Williams already 'own' the Green Bay Packers?

Just when we think Williams has produced the best pass in Chicago Bears history, he says "hold my beer" and one-ups himself. And to think, some of us accused him earlier this season of being too "risky."

Enter last Saturday night, and what a former Heisman Trophy winner is calling "one of the greatest throws we've ever seen in the NFL."

This throw by Caleb Williams on 4th down is absurd. pic.twitter.com/OWzLDK9D6G — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 11, 2026

What made this throw even more spectacular were the circumstances. With the Bears' season on the line, Caleb had to make one of the greatest throws in NFL history. Ho-hum.

Down to the Green Bay Packers, 27-16, and with only 5:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, the desperate Bears faced 4th-and-8 from their own 42-yard line. A failed conversion and the Packers would take possession in Chicago territory with a two-score lead. Game. Over.

On the play, Williams took a shotgun snap but was flushed out of the pocket to his left by linebacker Isaiah McDuffie. Now sprinting left and slipping his feet out of the tackler's grasp, Williams launched the pass from his own 32. Amazingly, it landed in the arms of receiver Rome Odunze at Green Bay's 34. The pass traveled a total of yards in the air and came down perfectly between four Packers' defenders.

Said Prime Network analyst Kirk Herbstreit at the time, "I mean ... are you kidding me?!"

Leinart, who won the Heisman at USC in 2004 and was the 10th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft, said he can't remember seeing a better pass in a pressure situation.

MORE: Stubborn oddsmakers open Bears as big home underdogs to Rams in Divisional Round

"The more I think about it," he wrote on his social media this week, "Caleb’s 4th down throw given the situation may be one of the greatest throws we’ve ever seen in the NFL."

Bears fans are hoping Williams has more tricks up his sleeve when Chicago hosts the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night at 6:30 at Soldier Field for a berth in the NFC Championship Game.

Rome Odunze | David Banks-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: