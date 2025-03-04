3 best-case scenarios for the Chicago Bears in 2025 free agency
The 2025 NFL free agency period does not begin until next week, but Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles is already making moves, making a deal with the LA Rams to bring left guard Jonah Jackson to the Bears. That's a decent first step on the road to building an elite offensive line in front of quarterback Caleb Williams.
But the job is far from done, and there are multiple avenues that Poles could take in free agency to set the Bears on a course for the playoffs.
Here are three scenarios specifically that would have Bears fans frantically buying up new jerseys.
1. Trade for Trey Smith and sign two more quality starters on the O-line
Last week, the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith, but that doesn't mean he's going to be a Chief in 2025. They could attempt to trade him, and if that's their angle then the Bears should be all over that.
The ideal scenario for many Bears fans would be a successful trade for Trey Smith and giving him an extension while still spending the money to bring in other linemen like Will Fries, Kevin Zeitler, or Drew Dalman.
2. Trade for Myles Garrett and sign one more decent offensive lineman
Pulling off a trade for Myles Garrett would be an absolute coup. The 29-year-old has been adamant that his time in Cleveland is done. Why not make him the latest addition to the legendary Chicago Bears defense?
Pairing Garrett with Montez Sweat would create a fearsome front-four defensive line, potentially the best Chicago has seen in many years, and the Bears would still have plenty of money to add another quality starter to the offensive line, like Drew Dalman.
3. Sign Khalil Mack (and still spend big on the O-line)
You're seeing the theme here, right? In every best-case scenario for the Chicago Bears, the offensive line is the focal point, but it can't be the only position group Poles addresses in free agency. The defensive line needs help, too, so why not turn to a familiar face?
According to 670 The Score's Chris Emma, Mack is in fact interested in returning to the Bears. Additionally, he no longer wants to be the leader of a pass rush unit but a complementary piece. At 34 years old, Mack just isn't the same game-wrecker he used to be but would still be a great addition to pair with Montez Sweat.
