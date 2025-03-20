4 ways the Bears can complete their O-line rebuild without using a first-round pick
The Chicago Bears have earned nearly universal praise for the way they've reconstructed their offensive line this offseason, and it's well-deserved. But there's still more work to be done, and GM Ryan Poles knows it; that's why he's using a Top 30 visit on a highly rated O-lineman from Oregon.
Poles has five really good starters, but the depth is a concern. The Bears can't afford to be one injury away from having quarterback Caleb Williams run for his life again.
How can Poles address this before the season starts and still save his first-round pick for another position player? Let's take a look.
1. Bring back Teven Jenkins
Jenkins' career in Chicago has been a real rollercoaster, but he's proven to be a strong contributor when healthy. Unfortunately, his health is a major concern and is the reason why he was allowed to hit free agency. However, 10 days into free agency, Jenkins still hasn't signed with anyone.
This is a good opportunity to welcome Jenkins back to the Bears as a backup or swing guard. He may have no choice but to accept a one-year prove-it deal. If he proves he can stay healthy, his value will increase in next year's free agency cycle.
2. Develop the homegrown talent
The Bears have young O-linemen on the roster, some forgotten by fans, that could develop into strong depth pieces. Kiran Amegadjie is one.
The 2024 third-round draft pick has received a ton of unnecessary hate from some fans when, due to injuries, he was forced into a starting role for a short time last season. He wasn't ready, especially not coming off an injury and with no training camp., but that doesn't mean he'll never be ready. Expect him to take a step forward in 2025.
There's also Theo Benedet, a fan-favorite from the Bears' feature on Hard Knocks, and Doug Kramer Jr., who recently signed a one-year extension with Chicago. With proper tutelage, both players could carve out contributing roles for themselves.
3. Use both second-round picks on O-line
Armed with two selections in the Top 45, the Bears can make quite a splash early in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. There should be no shortage of impressive O-line prospects available here, names like Donovan Jackson, Jonah Savaiinaea, Wyatt Milum, Josh Conerly Jr., or Aireontae Ersery. Selecting any two of these prospects would give Chicago good depth as well as potential future stars.
4. Use a second and third-round pick on the O-line
Maybe Poles wants to grab a pass rusher in Round 2. Lucky for him, he also has an early Round 3 selection. He could still grab one of the aforementioned prospects, then land one of Tate Ratledge, Marcus Mbow, or Charles Grant at 72 overall.
