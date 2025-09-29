A free-agent rookie's miserable mismatch and 2 losers from Bears' thrilling win over Raiders
Ben Johnson has his first winning streak as head coach of the Chicago Bears. But it wasn't pretty. Or easy.
In contrast to last week's beautiful blowout of the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday's 25-24 over the Las Vegas Raiders was more gritty and ugly. Nonetheless it's a win and the Bears are suddenly 2-2 heading into their Bye in a season that looked bleak at 0-2.
MORE: Chicago restaurant offers free food if Bears' Caleb Williams throws 4 TDs vs. Raiders
Several players such as Caleb Williams and game-saving hero Josh Blackwell help the Bears to this win. They won despite other players.
A look at the losers in Chicago's dramatic victory in the desert.
LOSERS
D'Andre Swift - We know. We put him on our "Winners" list also, because he came up big on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes. But he was dismal in the first half and wond up with only 38 yards on 14 carries. It's past time to see more of rookie Kyle Monangai.
MORE: With Rome Odunze's ascension, Bears' DJ Moore suddenly at center of multiple trade rumors
Theo Benedet - This almost isn't fair, because he was an undrafted free-agent rookie going up against one of the NFL's best pass-rusher in the Raiders' Maxx Crosby. But the mismatch was about what we expected as Crosby harassed Williams all day.