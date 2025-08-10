Bear Digest

Bears addressing messy running back room heading into preseason opener

On the eve of Sunday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears brought in four running backs for workouts.

Richie Whitt

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall.
Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift runs with the ball during training camp at Halas Hall. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Ben Johnson came to the Chicago Bears to re-tool the offense. First, however, he must first fix an ailing running back room.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and most of the offensive starters won't play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. That doesn't mean there won't be major implications on the running backs, which enter the game in flux.

By all indications, starting running back D'Andre Swift isn't having a great training camp, and now backup Roschon Johnson is nursing a foot issue that has forced him to miss practices. The Bears have been pleasantly surprised with 7th-round draft pick Kyle Monangai, but their actions speak louder than words.

In the last couple of days Chicago brought in four running backs for tryouts, including veteran Jamaal Williams who played for Johnson with the Detroit Lions. CBS Sports also says the team will sign Brittain Brown, a 2022 draft pick of the Las Vegas Raiders who spent last season on the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad.

With the Bear' regular-season opener only four weeks away, the roster scurrying is troubling.

Swift seems entrenched as the starter and Johnson the short-yardage specialist. But given the roster moves, the door is ajar for a running back to make noise in Sunday's preseason opener.

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson runs for a gain against the Seattle Seahawks.
Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson runs for a gain against the Seattle Seahawks. / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

Published
Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

