Amon-Ra St. Brown offered an NSFW reaction to the Chicago Bears' offseason moves
As expected, the Chicago Bears have been big players in free agency so far. Last week, before the legal tampering period even began, GM Ryan Poles swung two blockbuster trades for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. Then he agreed to terms with center Drew Dalman twenty minutes into the legal tampering period, followed a few hours later by two solid defensive linemen.
The NFL world has taken notice of these big moves, and, for the most part, they're impressed. But their division rivals are probably a little frustrated at this sudden influx of talent on a team they have to face twice a year, and none so more than Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
On his podcast with his brother Equanimeous, Amon-Ra noted that he felt like every time he checked his phone the Bears were signing another quality starter. With an exasperated tone, he told his brother:
"Bro, I feel like the Bears have unlimited f*****' money, this s***'s crazy, man. Joe Thuney, boom. Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalman, bang... Ben [Johnson] is just making moves left and right."
For St. Brown, this has to feel a little personal, considering that Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is his former offensive coordinator and play-caller. They've even joked before that they're going to be trying as hard as they can in 2025 to sweep the other in the regular season.
Now, St. Brown can only watch as his job, helping beat the Chicago Bears, gets significantly harder.
The pain of division rivals is music to Bears fans' ears
This has to get Bears fans excited, when even the players for division rivals look at what GM Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson are doing for the Bears. They're making moves that are universally lauded, putting together a team that looks like a strong playoff contender on paper.
Now, they just have to make it work on the field.