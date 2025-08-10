The numerous storylines for this Chicago Bears preseason opener
A high school sports reporter sent to cover a sectional track meet for the first time commented once to me how he found it not unlike a "three-ringed circus."
"There's just too many things to keep track of and they're occurring simultaneously," he whined.
The trick is knowing what to focus on, and watching an NFL preseason game is much the same way—especially a presason opener.
There are numerous things to focus on and the starting quarterback/final score become irrelevant, which makes it the exact opposite of a game in the regular season.
Sunday's first preseason game of the Ben Johnson coaching era is particularly multidimensional.
Here's what to watch in Bears preseason game No. 1 to open preseason.
The Ben Johnson offense
Of course he won't trot out his best stuff in his preseason debut. He'll spring some of that on the Vikings on Sept. 8.
What will be interesting to watch is how effective the backs are and what schemes they use to block for the run are most effective.
Rookie running back Kyle Monangai, in particular, is a player who has a chance to impress. Starter D'Andre Swift most likely won't play and backup Roschon Johnson is injured.
As for the blocking, Johnson had expressed past uncertainty over whether they'd be more outside zone or gap scheme.
“I think we have a bunch of really smart individuals up front, so our volume is going to be able to be pretty healthy," he said. "I think we're going to be able to carry a lot into games. A combination of running off the ball in our wide zone scheme—think we've got some guys that can create movement in the gap scheme game as well. So inside, outside I think we have backs that can get it on the perimeter and make things happen out there. Then I think the, the exciting thing for me is we’ve got some quarterbacks that are pretty athletic players as well, that maybe they can do some damage on the ground also."
Another aspect is how they perform while using various personnel packages, like 12-personnel with two tight ends. Johnson teams ranked top five at using this last year.
Johnson's passing attacks always seem to create space in the passing game for yards after catch. This is something else to watch for from the passing game, beyond judging who is playing better in the competition for No. 2 and No. 3 quarterback between Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum.
Dennis Allen's defense
Allen relies so much on various looks that it seems unlikely he'd show anything more than vanilla 4-3 in his preseason games, but be on the watch for exotic personnel looks like dime packages and five-man defensive lines the he has gone to at times during practices.
A deep look needs to be taken at edge rushers Dominique Robinson and Austin Booker. Can they apply pressure the team needs when on rotates in to relieve Montez Sweat or Dayo Odeyingbo?
Kicking Game revealed
To date, the kickoff and punt returns and coverage teams have just been rumors. They line up but there is no real hitting except in a few drills. Now they'll finally get their chance.
Is there a chance Luther Burden III could take the punt return job from Devin Duvernay? Burden has flashy full-speed moves that fit in well with returning punts, not to mention great speed. Duvernay is experience handling the ball and has tremendous speed. He should be far and away the best kick returner they have.
Beyond this, there is a kicking competition going on and there's little doubt undrafted rookie Jonathan Kim has a stronger leg than Cairo Santos. The ball explodes off his foot, but it hasn't been entirely accurate like the veteran kicker has been.
Starting battles
The cornerback battle between Tyrique Stevenson and Nahshon Wright is front and center as they try to determine who will be an opening day starter. Stevenson has remained with starters except for one part of one practice. Wright has been on the field all along as injured Jaylon Johnson's replacement.
Strong side linebacker hasn't been much of a battle as they put Noah Sewell there Day 1 and he has played it with starters without much of a battle. Amen Ogbongbemiga is a possibility at the position, as well.
On offense, the left tackle battle is the most important and interesting one. Kiran Amegadjie seems to be out of it due to an injury and Ozzy Trapilo is trying to supplant Braxton Jones. Trapilo's strength in college was pass blocking. They need his run blocking to be at a higher level. Jones appears past the concern over his season-ending ankle surgery from 2024.
Surprise players
Invariably there is someone from the bottom of the roster who springs forth to capture spotlight, especially in preseason openers.
Rodney Adams was the 2021 surprise Bear, with a TD catch the day after he spent the night at the hospital due to the birth of his first child.
Will there be another Dane Sanzenbacher? Or maybe it will be a Reddy Steward or a Jack Sanborn on defense.
Undrafted defensive players like Major Burns, Power Echols, Tysheem Johnson or Xavier Carlton have been mostly quiet at camp but one could vault forward with playing time later in the game.
Roster battles
There might only be one or two positions open for an undrafted player or a veteran free agent waiver-wire type to stick. Players like tight end Joel Wilson or linebacker Swayze Bozeman must maximize their reps either on offense, defense or special teams.
Last year's roster bid was being made by running back Ian Wheeler and fate intervened in the preseason finale with an ACL tear. A year later, can he continue what he started last year?
These battles tend to take shape in the first two preseason games, then become more apparent in the finale, which this year is with Kansas City.
