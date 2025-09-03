Bears are wasting their time with this free agent pass rusher
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles did a commendable job this offseason of improving his team. From hiring the best head coach candidate available to sparing no expense on a revamped offensive line, Poles deserves credit for these new-look Bears. Unfortunately, he could not plug every roster hole in one offseason, and that has left Chicago with a big problem on defense.
Ever since the Packers pulled off a blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons, the Bears have had by far the worst pass rush situation in the NFC North. Montez Sweat is fine, and he could be in line for a big bounce-back season after a disappointing 2024, but after him, there's not much juice on the roster, especially not with preseason standout Austin Booker on IR.
As desperate as they are for help at defensive end, this doesn't mean the Bears should throw good money after bad. Matt Zenitz, an NFL reporter for CBS Sports, broke the news on Tuesday that the Bears would be hosting defensive end Isaiah Foskey for a workout this week.
A second-round pick in 2023, Foskey entered the NFL with no shortage of hype. But hype doesn't sack the quarterback, and neither does Foskey, who has failed to register a single solo sack in his two NFL seasons. While second-round picks aren't expected to be game-wreckers, they should at least be meaningful contributors by their second season, and Foskey just isn't.
It makes sense for the Bears to be kicking the tires on free agent defensive ends even this late in the game. And with a salary cap wallet that is nearly empty, their options are limited. However, Foskey would not add anything to this team that isn't already available on the 53-man roster. There is a solution to Chicago's pass rush woes that's been right in front of them all along, and that's who Poles should be bringing in for a workout.