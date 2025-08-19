Bears can't get ahead in latest ESPN power rankings
While it won't count towards the 2025 playoffs, the Chicago Bears gave themselves and their fanbase a shot in the arm with their 38-0 preseason romp over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Caleb Williams only led two drives for the Bears and the starters, but he looked poised in the pocket, playing in structure and getting the ball out on time, the two things he needed to improve most following his rookie season.
It's a fool's errand to draw sweeping conclusions from a preseason game, with the winless 2008 Detroit Lions serving as a famous example, but many fans and analysts are taking Williams' apparent grasp of head coach Ben Johnson's offense as a good sign of things to come. ESPN, however, remains unimpressed.
In the latest 2025 NFL power rankings from ESPN, the Bears remain stuck at No. 21 despite every other NFC North team landing in the Top 10. Regarding which player is under the most pressure, ESPN's Courtney Cronin names Caleb Williams as the obvious answer.
"It's hard to believe that a second-year quarterback learning a new offense is under the most pressure, but Williams needs to perform well while making weekly strides in mastering coach Ben Johnson's scheme," Cronin writes. "The 2024 No. 1 pick likely will experience growing pains, but for a franchise that might have the answer at quarterback after decades of searching, the pressure is on Williams to prove the team right."
The Bears were the only NFC North team to stay put from ESPN's previous power rankings, with the Vikings and Lions both moving down a spot while the Packers advanced from No. 8 to No. 7. ESPN did not reveal what criteria went into the rankings, but it's difficult to imagine not being at least slightly more positive about Chicago's 2025 outlook after Sunday's preseason game.
Unfortunately for Bears fans, the team has done nothing in recent years to earn the benefit of the doubt. The fans have good reason to be excited for the 2025 season, to believe that they've finally built a winner and will make a big leap forward, but outside observers likewise have every reason to be skeptical until the team proves it on the field in the regular season.
That time is coming fast, with Chicago's season opener just 20 days away. That home matchup with the Vikings could prove to be one of their most important games of the 2025 season. A good win there on Monday Night Football could see the Bears skyrocket up ESPN's next power rankings.