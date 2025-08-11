Bears connected to versatile weapon to help Caleb Williams
The Chicago Bears have certainly put together an enviable cast of weapons around quarterback Caleb Williams, but there is one area in which the Bears could still use a boost: the backfield.
Chicago will be employing a rushing attack led by D'Andre Swift heading into 2025, and based on how disappointing Swift was last season, that isn't entirely ideal.
The Bears do have a couple of other intriguing running backs on their depth chart, namely in the form of Roschon Johnson and rookie Kyle Monangai, but question marks absolutely remain, both this year and in in the future.
As a result, the halfback position should be on Chicago's radar, and Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has named the position among the team's biggest needs going into the new NFL season.
Ballentine then linked the Bears to New York Jets running back Breece Hall in 2026 free agency, which would definitely represent an interesting addition.
"He has struggled to live up to the expectations of being an early second-rounder. We're waiting on his first 1,000-yard rushing season. But the Jets haven't been a picture of offensive stability or even blocking during his time in New York," Ballentine wrote of Hall. "A fresh start in a Ben Johnson offense could be appealing for both parties."
Is Breece Hall the right fit for the Bears?
Hall was viewed by many as a potential breakout candidate heading into 2024, but he ended up rushing for just 876 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He did, however, haul in 57 receptions for 483 yards and five scores.
While the 24-year-old may not have lived up to the hype just yet, he is obviously talented, and perhaps a change of scenery would do Hall some good.
Chicago undoubtedly has a very compelling offensive group right now, especially with head coach Ben Johnson now leading the way. The Bears have an impressive set of wide receivers, and all eyes are on Williams after a mostly solid rookie campaign last year.
The only thing missing is a dependable halfback, and Hall could be just what the doctor ordered. The Iowa State product is just two years removed from racking up 994 yards and six touchdowns on the ground while also catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four scores, so he has proven he can at laest represent a versatile weapon.
Maybe the Bears can bring the best out of Hall.