Bears linked to former hated rival who may be seeking NFC North revenge
The Chicago Bears have had one heck of an offseason, further bolstering a roster that already looked pretty good heading into last year.
Of course, the Bears went just 5-12 in 2024, but they are a trendy pick to become one of the most improved teams in the NFL giing into 2025.
One area in which Chicago can use assistance, however, is with its pass rusher. The Bears collected a pedestrian 40 sacks as a team last season, and Montez Sweat was the leader with only 5.5. Yes, Chicago added Dayo Odeyingbo in free agency, but even he posted just three sacks in 2024.
The Bears could hope from a breakout campaign from someone like Austin Booker, and perhaps rookie Shemar Turner could ultimately pose a major pass-rushing threat.
However, it would benefit Chicago to add some veteran help, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has connected the Bears to a very familiar face: Za'Darius Smith.
"Defensively, Chicago could use another pass-rusher in its rotation. The Bears signed Dayo Odeyingbo to complement Montez Sweat, but the edge depth behind those two is questionable," Knox wrote. "Fortunately, proven pass-rushers like Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Von Miller remain unsigned. It would be smart to add one of them before the start of camp."
Smith has played for every other NFC North squad, most recently spending half a season with the Detroit Lions last year before getting cut earlier this offseason.
The 32-year-old still clearly has something left in the tank, as evidenced by the fact that he registered nine sacks in 2024. He also may be aiming for revenge. One of the reasons he was excited to land in Detroit at the trade deadline last fall was to get back at the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, and now, he has a third NFC North team on which to seek vengeance in the Lions.
Smith could probably be had on an affordable one-year deal, and while the Bears don't exactly have a ton of cap room ($15.4 million at the moment), they can probably afford to squeeze in the three-time Pro Bowler.