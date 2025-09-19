Bear Digest

Bears' loss to Cowboys & Matt Eberflus could implode their entire season

A loss to the Dallas Cowboys and former head coach Matt Eberflus would have Chicago Bears fans questioning, well, everything.

Richie Whitt

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts with head coach Matt Eberflus in 2024.
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts with head coach Matt Eberflus in 2024. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As for Apocalyptic scenarios, it couldn't get any worse than this for Chicago Bears fans:

"Matt Eberflus returns to Chicago and beats Ben Johnson."

As for his appearance at Soldier Field Sunday for the first time since being abruptly fired as head coach by the Bears after Thanksgiving last season, the Cowboys' defensive coordinator told what just has to be a fib to the media this week in Dallas.

Said Eberflus with a straight face, "I haven't thought about it."

Well, everyone else has.

And Eberflus' presence is just one of the many reasons why the direction of the Bears' season - and Johnson's reputation - will be hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon. Johnson is - even at 0-2 - the innovative genius brought to Chicago to save the Bears and repair the damage done to quarterback Caleb Williams by Eberflus. If Eberflus - even as only an assistant - shows up and beats his former team, it would be more than just another loss.

The Bears would be 0-3. Johnson will have lost games to his former boss (Dan Campbell) and his predecessor (Eberflus). Fiery questions about Johnson and Williams and general manager Ryan Poles might just implode the season before we get to October.

Eberflus went 14-32 as Bears head coach. His embarrassing clock mismanagement on Thanksgiving cost him his job. Now he's back, but with a wobbly Cowboys' defense fresh off allowing 506 yards and 37 points to a New York Giants' offense led by past-his-prime Russell Wilson.

"We're keeping our process and our preparation the same," Eberflus said about returning to coach against his former team, "as we always do."

Eberflus is exaggeratedly downplaying his return to Soldier Field. If the Bears don't beat him Sunday, there will nothing subtle or muted about the aftermath.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during the game against the Cowboys in 2022.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during the game against the Cowboys in 2022. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

