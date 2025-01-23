Ben Johnson reveals key position group the Chicago Bears will prioritize improving this offseason
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is a really smart guy. His approach to calling plays during his tenure with the Detroit Lions proved how smart he is on the field, and his introductory press conference as Bears coach confirmed he's equally capable of being a leader of an NFL program.
Smart people don't only have answers to problems; they can identify a problem that needs to be answered. And when it comes to the Bears, Johnson already knows a key position group that Chicago must fix in 2025 free agency and the NFL Draft.
The offensive line.
"I don't think it was a secret last year that the O-line play was not where it needed to be," Johnson said during an appearance on ESPN radio. "We'll look at why that was the case. If it was personnel-driven, where we need to look to upgrade."
Bears have golden opportunity to fix their offensive line this offseason
The Bears can't mess around with the offensive line this offseason. They can't assume that players who are already on the roster will develop into reliable starters. In fact, they have to assume the opposite is true and that outside help is required.
Pro bowl guard Trey Smith (Chiefs) will be the primary target in free agency if he isn't slapped with the franchise tag,
"Smith's 78.8 PFF overall grade in the regular season ranked 11th among all guards, and he will still be only 25 years old when free agency opens," Pro Football Focus wrote. "That's a good combination for a big payday, given that multiple players at the position signed deals at or exceeding $20 million per year in 2024."
Another top free-agent target for the Bears is Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman, who may also be a candidate for the franchise tag before hitting the open market.
The 2025 NFL Draft presents a prime opportunity for the Chicago Bears to secure a starting offensive lineman. With the 10th overall pick, general manager Ryan Poles will have his choice of top-tier talent in this year's offensive line class, including Josh Simmons (OT, Ohio State), Will Campbell (OL, LSU), and Kelvin Banks Jr. (OL, Texas).
Ben Johnson knows the Chicago Bears have an offensive line problem, and if there's anyone smart enough to fix it in one offseason, it's him.
