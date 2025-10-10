Bear Digest

Ben Johnson reveals one player who could 'unlock' Bears' defense vs. Commanders

With a defense that has struggled to create quarterback pressure, Ben Johnson is hoping to get a boost from the return of cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Richie Whitt

Since the Chicago Bears can't seem to create much pressure on the quarterback, they better find different ways to stop opposing offenses. Playing better in the secondary would be a step in the right direction.

And the return of Kyler Gordon should help.

While the Bears will still be without top cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Terell Smith in Monday nigh's primetime clash against the Washington Commanders, they are at least welcoming back Gordon. After missing the first four games with a hamstring injury suffered during training camp, One of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Gordon's return will certainly help a pass defense that has created only five sacks in four games.

Usually a backup cornerbacks won't move the needle, but at this point head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will take all the good news they can get.

"Shoot, hopefully it allows us to unlock a few things on defense," Johnson said of Gordon this week. "He's one of the bigger playmakers. I've got a lot of experience being on the opposing sideline from him and [have] a ton of respect of how he can impact a game. There's only a handful of nickels in this league that you really have to account for, both as a coverage player but also as a guy who likes to be nosy in the run game, and could be part of the solution for us here in shoring up our run game as well.

"He's got those natural football instincts that are really hard to coach and hard to teach, and when you have enough players like that, that's where you really take off in a hurry."

With Gordon, the Bears take a modest two-game winning streak into Monday night's game against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

