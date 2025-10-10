Ben Johnson reveals one player who could 'unlock' Bears' defense vs. Commanders
Since the Chicago Bears can't seem to create much pressure on the quarterback, they better find different ways to stop opposing offenses. Playing better in the secondary would be a step in the right direction.
And the return of Kyler Gordon should help.
MORE: Bad News, Bears: NFL experts predict another dramatic, late-game loss at Commanders
While the Bears will still be without top cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Terell Smith in Monday nigh's primetime clash against the Washington Commanders, they are at least welcoming back Gordon. After missing the first four games with a hamstring injury suffered during training camp, One of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Gordon's return will certainly help a pass defense that has created only five sacks in four games.
Usually a backup cornerbacks won't move the needle, but at this point head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will take all the good news they can get.
"Shoot, hopefully it allows us to unlock a few things on defense," Johnson said of Gordon this week. "He's one of the bigger playmakers. I've got a lot of experience being on the opposing sideline from him and [have] a ton of respect of how he can impact a game. There's only a handful of nickels in this league that you really have to account for, both as a coverage player but also as a guy who likes to be nosy in the run game, and could be part of the solution for us here in shoring up our run game as well.
MORE: Bears trade idea for Pro Bowl pass-rusher could fix defensive woes
"He's got those natural football instincts that are really hard to coach and hard to teach, and when you have enough players like that, that's where you really take off in a hurry."
With Gordon, the Bears take a modest two-game winning streak into Monday night's game against Jayden Daniels and the Commanders.