Ben Johnson's concern about Bears offense seems to be growing
The Chicago Bears have worked hard to improve their offense this offseason, utilizing free agency, trades and the NFL draft to plug some big holes in an attempt to make things easier for quarterback Caleb Williams heading into his second year.
Unfortunately, the offense has not exactly looked up to snuff in training camp, and Bears head coach Ben Johnson is clearly not pleased with the lack of progress.
"Sloppier than we were hoping we would be at this point," Johnson said of the offense, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.
While fans have zeroed in on Williams' mistakes in practice, he is far from the only issue. The offensive line has looked choppy, and there simply isn't a whole lot of synergy among the unit thus far. Of course, that is to be expected with so many new faces, but Johnson still isn't thrilled, especially when it comes to Chicago mismanaging the play clock.
“It’s something we’re going to have to address for sure,” Johnson said. “It showed up more today than it has in practice. This was more like a real game, and if it continues like that, we’re not going to win many games.”
The Bears went just 5-12 last season thanks much in part to an offense that simply was never able to get into a consistent rhythm, and those same problems could plague the team again in 2025 if things don't change within the next several weeks.
Johnson even went as far to say that Chicago may have been "nervous" in its most recent practice.
“Had some hiccups here and there, but definitely a lot more things that we need to clean up and be better with," he added. "I think all in all, today, some of it was maybe the nervous energy going around.”
This is definitely something that the Bears will have to rectify before the regular season begins, especially playing in the rugged NFC North division.