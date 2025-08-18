Bear Digest

Ben Johnson sings Caleb Williams' praises following Bears' blowout win over Bills

The Chicago Bears smashed the Buffalo Bills, 38-0, in Week 2 of the preseason. Ben Johnson was all smiles about his QB Caleb Williams afterwards.

Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson summarized Caleb Williams in five words following Sunday night's 38-0 preseason win over the Buffalo Bills.

"He's been really locked in."

Indeed, he has. At least, he was on Sunday night.

Williams completed six-of-10 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in two series of work. He was poised, confident, accurate, and, most important of all, effective.

"Any time you’re a young player, there’s usually a couple steps forward and one step back, and that’s really been the story of his training camp," Johnson said. "He and I have been really open and honest about that as we’ve gone through. He’s had some really good practices, and he’s had a couple where it’s like, that’s not good enough."

Like anyone who's ever learned something new, there's usually an 'ah-ha' moment in which everything clicks and begins to make sense.

It appears that's what's beginning to happen for Williams in Johnson's offense.

"I thought, really, the three days of practice we had this week and this game were the most he’s stacked up – good days in a row – right now," Johnson said. "The challenge is going to keep pushing in that direction."

Whether Johnson decides to play Caleb Williams and the Bears' starters in the team's final preseason game remains to be seen. I don't think any Bears fan would mind if Williams watches in street clothes, though. He's ready for 2025.

