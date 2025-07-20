Chicago Bears 2025 Fantasy Football ADPs: Updated outlook for key skill players
The 2025 NFL season is right around the corner, especially now that training camps are opening up around the league. And once the summer training camp practices enter high gear, so too does fantasy football drafts.
The Chicago Bears will be a popular offense for fantasy managers to pluck from in 2025, even if the team struggled to produce yards and points in 2024. Gone are the bumbling coaches who were the primary cause for the offense's pedestrian performance, as is the offensive line that surrendered an NFL-high 68 sacks of Caleb Williams.
In their place is offensive genius Ben Johnson and a collection of three new starters along the interior line, including future Hall of Famer Joe Thuney.
So, yeah, there are plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about what Caleb Williams and his cast of skill players can do for your fantasy football team this year.
With the Bears kicking off their first 2025 training camp practice on July 23, I thought it would be a good time to take a look at where Chicago's main skill guys are being selected in fantasy football drafts. And there's no better place to get that intel than the Fantasy Pros average draft position database.
Here's where the top Bears are landing in half-PPR leagues: (note: OVR represents the overall selection where that player is being drafted.)
Caleb Williams: QB11, OVR 86
Note: There's some value here with Williams being drafted as a fringe QB1 in 12-team leagues. If you're the kind of fantasy manager who rolls the dice on later-round QBs, Williams could be your guy. He has legitimate 4,000-yard, 25-TD upside.
D'Andre Swift: RB23, OVR 60
Note: Swift is a boom-or-bust running back in fantasy football this year. He's either going to get in the good graces of Ben Johnson and be a poor-man's Jahmyr Gibbs (usage, not style), or he's going to plummet down the depth chart.
DJ Moore: WR21, OVR 45
Note: Another good value target here. Moore is being drafted as a fringe-WR2 in fantasy leagues, which is a result of his statistical regression in 2024. If he becomes Johnson's Amon-Ra St. Brown in Chicago, he'll be one of the best values in fantasy football in 2025.
Rome Odunze: WR39, OVR 81
Note: Another value alert! And, no, this isn't Chicago Bears bias speaking. Odunze has a very real chance of becoming the Bears' WR1, and if that happens, an 80-catch, 1,100-yard, 10-TD season is within reach.
Luther Burden III: WR56, OVR 144
Note: This feels like an appropriate slotting for Burden, who could flip into a league-winning type of player in the second half of the season. Burden is expected to slowly ascend up the target pecking order, and when he does, there will be no looking back.
Cole Kmet: TE33, OVR 242
Note: The days of Kmet being a borderline TE1 appear to be over, but I wouldn't argue with a strategy that throws a dart at Kmet with a late-round pick. Who knows? Maybe he wins over Ben Johnson with his work ethic and football IQ.
Colston Loveland: TE10, OVR 124
Note: Loveland is the highest-ranked position player on the Bears, earning a top-10 slotting at tight end. It feels a bit rich for a rookie at a position that is infamously difficult to transition from college to the NFL, but Loveland's physical stature and pass-catching mismatch make him one of the most enticing rookies in fantasy this year.