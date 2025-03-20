Bears' 2025 free agency moves has veteran defender named team's best trade asset
It became pretty obvious to anyone who watched the Chicago Bears in 2024 that veteran defensive tackle Andrew Billings was one of the team's most valuable players. The defense's steep decline after he was forced on injured reserve with a torn pec in early November contributed mightily to their infamous losing streak.
Before Billings got hurt, the Bears' defense surrendered just 18 points per game. From Week 10 on, they'd surrender more than 26 points per game. Not great.
It's one of the reasons GM Ryan Poles prioritized adding more talent to the defensive line this offseason. Veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who's actually an upgrade over Billings and any other Bears defensive tackle currently on the roster, was signed just hours into 2025 free agency. Edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo was added as a diverse outside-inside defensive lineman who can be deployed in a variety of ways by defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
And while neither move spells the end of Billings' tenure in Chicago, the reality is the 30-year-old is in the final year of his contract, one that calls for a $3.3 million cap his this season.
If the Chicago Bears decide they want some salary cap breathing room or another late-round draft pick, trading Billings would be an option.
According to Pro Football Focus, Billings is, in fact, the Bears' best trade asset.
"Bears general manager Ryan Poles recognized that his defensive line was in inadequate shape going into this offseason, splurging on the likes of Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett.," PFF's Bradley Locker wrote. "With other pieces in place, Billings could be expendable.
"Billings played only 297 snaps last season while battling a torn pec, but he was still productive in that stretch, producing a 78.6 PFF pass-rushing grade, Gervon Dexter Sr. is returning, Jarrett will presumably start and Chicago might draft another player inside, which means the 30-year-old Billings — in a contract year — could be an asset."
I get the logic behind this trade speculation, but I don't see any way that Ryan Poles would weaken his defensive line when he doesn't have to. The whole point of adding Jarrett to the defensive tackle room this offseason is to keep the pressure on opposing offensive linemen with a rotation of talented and relentless defenders in 2025. A combination of Jarrett, Dexter, and Billings accomplishes that goal.
Trading Billings would be a step in the wrong direction.
It's not like Billings would be a massive salary cap savings, either. If the Chicago Bears need to trade a productive veteran leader like Billings to save a few dollars, than a deeper look into the team's salary cap management is needed. And we're nowhere near that point.
Andrew Billings will be a Chicago Bears in 2025. Beyond that? It's anyone's guess.
