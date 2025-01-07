Bears 2025 Mock Draft: Chicago lands top offensive lineman in 1st round
The Chicago Bears finished the 2024 NFL season with a 5-12 record after shocking the Green Bay Packers in an upset win at Lambeau Field in Week 18. The victory jumpstarted an offseason of change with jolt of positive momentum, but it also impacted their 2025 NFL Draft position.
Had the Bears lost their season finale, they likely would've ended the year with the seventh overall pick. By securing their fifth victory, Chicago slid three spots to No. 10 overall.
After several years with top-10 picks, Bears fans are certainly happier to have a win over the Packers -- the first since 2018 -- at the expense of NFL draft positioning, and in the latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft from The Big Lead, Chicago lands a player they'd likely have their eye on a few picks earlier.: Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Jr.
Banks is an intriguing prospect for the Bears for several reasons. First, he's one of the most highly decorated offensive linemen in this year's draft class. He took home the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, and Jacobs Blocking Tropy in 2024.
Yeah, sounds like a guy Caleb Williams could use blocking for him.
But beyond the hardware is Banks' film, which should also excite fans. Despite not having ideal offensive tackle size (he looks like a guard playing tackle), Banks' long arms and good-enough athleticism will serve him well on the edge in the pros. He anchors well against power rushers and has just enough foot speed to fend off bendy speed guys. Banks is a skilled run blocker as well who can win in a power or zone scheme.
We don't know what position Banks will play in the NFL. Some draft analysts project him as a high-level guard, while others believe he'll start at tackle. I'm in the latter category, especially if he ends up in Chicago.
The Bears have needs all across the offensive line. They can use an upgrade over Braxton Jones at left tackle, and they need to fill both starting guard spots. Enter Banks, who profiles as a guy who can do it all.
Perhaps there's a reason why most 2025 mock drafts have Kelvin Banks as the Chciago Bears' guy. The fit seems perfect.
