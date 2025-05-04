Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft cracks Pro Football Focus' Top 10 list
Sure, the 2025 NFL Draft is more than one week in the rear-view mirror, but that doesn't mean we can't keep relishing in the incredible job GM Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears did.
Take a quick spin around NFL draft media, and one takeaway becomes abundantly clear: the Bears crushed the process, and their eight-player draft class has a chance to have a special impact on the 2025 season.
In fact, their draft was so good that Pro Football Focus' lead NFL draft analyst, Trevor Sikkema, ranked it among his 10 favorite draft classes in the league. He gave the Bears an A- for their effort.
"Chicago's draft grade heavily depends on what you think of Luther Burden III and Shemar Turner," Sikkema wrote. "To the delight of Bears fans, I like both. Picking Loveland over Tyler Warren is fine, as both were top 20 prospects to me. Burden was my WR2, and Ben Johnson can push him to be the best version of himself. He will get a lot of natural work in the slot.
"Trapilo is not as much of a lean into the zone blocking scheme I thought the Bears would run more of, but he’s great value for them as a reserve tackle. Hyppolite, Frazier and Newman are good bets on athletes, though all were drafted a bit early. I was surprised that Chicago didn't attack running back before the seventh round, but I do like Monangai — if nothing else, as a strong pass-protecting, third-down back."
Sikkema is echoing the thoughts of most draft analysts who view Burden as a massive steal for the Bears at No. 39 overall. Call it a hunch, but I think we'll look back at the 2025 draft in a few seasons and wonder how in the world a player with Burden's traits was able to slip out of the first round. It happens all the time, and it feels like Chicago got "that guy" this year.
As for Ozzy Trapilo, I don't think the Bears view him as a reserve tackle. Instead, it feels like Chicago has every intention of giving the 6-foot-8 monster a chance to start at left tackle. At the very least, he'll be in a competition with Kiran Amegadjie if Braxton Jones is slow to recover from his end-of-year fractured ankle.
What can't be lost in the celebration of the Chicago Bears' 2025 NFL Draft is the back-to-back draft classes that they've stacked together. Poles added Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze in 2024, which, when combined with Loveland and Burden, gives Chicago one of the most exciting young offensive cores in the entire NFL.
Now, it's up to coach Ben Johnson to get the most out of the obvious talent that's been added to the roster.