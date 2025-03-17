Chicago Bears 3-round 2025 NFL mock draft: First-round trade shakes up Bears' picks
The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in many years for Chicago Bears fans. The suspense and drama around what GM Ryan Poles will do with the 10th overall pick makes the Bears a true wildcard in the first round, with just about every possibility on the table for Chicago.
And that's not hyperbole.
Poles confirmed last week that the Bears' recent trades and moves in free agency have opened their draft board, giving Chicago a golden ticket to select the best player available at No. 10 or trade down with a team that has their heart set on a top-10 prospect who's sliding down the board.
In my latest three-round 2025 NFL mock draft, that trade scenario came to fruition.
Bears swing huge first-round trade with Steelers in 2025 mock draft
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, much like the Chicago Bears, is one of the most unpredictable prospects of the 2025 NFL draft. He could go as high as No. 3 overall to the New York Giants, or slide out of the first round entirely.
But in this 2025 mock draft, he doesn't get past the 10th pick. The Chicago Bears trade the selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No. 21, 83, and a 2026 second-round pick. The Steelers take Sanders, and the Bears slide back 11 spots to land a bell-cow running back for coach Ben Johnson.
Now, to the Chicago Bears mock draft.
Round 1, Pick 21: Omarion Hampton, RB, UNC
The Bears miss out on Ashton Jeanty, who ends up with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall. Hampton, who would be the RB1 in most non-Jeanty draft classes, could be considered a reach at No. 10, so Poles opts to trade back with the Steelers and snags the UNC power-back at No. 21.
Hampton has all of the traits needed to profile as a three-down running back in the NFL. He's a blend of Joe Mixon and DeMarco Murray, a runner who can win between the tackles as a banger with great contact balance or take a pitch outside and outrun defenders to paydirt.
The gap between Jeanty and Hampton isn't as wide as many think. Johnson wants to build his offense around a strong running game, and Hampton is made of the right stuff to be a centerpiece of that offense for years to come.
Round 2, Pick 39: Josh Conerly, OT, Oregon
The Chicago Bears offensive line rebuild needs another offensive tackle to compete with Braxton Jones and Kiran Amegadjie, making Conerly an awesome value-meeting-need selection at the top of the second round.
Viewed by the NFL as a viable left tackle prospect, Conerly fits the profile of an offensive tackle for Johnson's offense.
"Conerly has very good movement skills for a player who also brings adequate size and length to the tackle position," PFF wrote. "His game can lack some anticipation and strength, but if he continues to improve in those areas, he holds the skill set to be a reliable NFL starter — one who can be impactful for a zone blocking scheme."
Round 2, Pick 41: Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss
The Bears won't end the second round without at least one new edge rusher on the roster. In this 2025 mock draft, they land Umanmielen, who totaled 10.5 sacks in 2024 and 22 over the last three seasons in the SEC.
Umanmielen checked in a bit light during the NFL Combine (6-foot-4, 244 pounds) and may not be a perfect fit for Dennis Allen's defense, but a player with his pass-rush ability can't be overlooked by a team that needs as much pass-rush help as it can get.
Umanmielen would be a fantastic fit on passing downs, allowing Dayo Odeyingbo to kick inside.
Round 3, Pick 72: Kyle Kennard, Edge, South Carolina
There's no reason to stop at one edge rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. At this pick, the Chicago Bears dip back into the position group and snag Kennard, who looks the part of a Dennis Allen defensive end.
The 2024 Second Team All-American led the SEC with 11.5 sacks but still has work to do from a power standpoint at the point of attack.
"Kennard shows a good understanding of how to win as a pass-rusher in varying situations in both odd and even fronts," PFF wrote. "He is lean and long, which is a plus for arm length but a negative when holding up versus the run. His hand work and footwork show a great baseline to build a successful pass-rush profile in the league as a Day 2 selection."
Round 3, Pick 83: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
We finish off this Bears mock draft with a return to the skill group, adding Royals as a new receiver for QB Caleb Williams.
Chicago has only three wide receivers who are locks to make the final roster, making the position group a priority in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.
Royals finished the 2024 season with 55 catches for 834 yards and six touchdowns in just seven games (foot injury), which followed an impressive 15-touchdown season in 2023. His draft stock is on the rise after registering a 4.42 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.
