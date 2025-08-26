Chicago Bears' answer at running back may have just emerged on waiver wire
The Chicago Bears appear to have a running back problem.
And, no, it's not a D'Andre Swift problem. Instead, it's about the depth behind him and the injuries that have spread throughout the running backroom.
Swift, by most measures, is an average starting running back. He's fine, and he's more than capable of beginning the season in the driver's seat in the backfield.
But every average starter needs some quality depth behind them. As of now, the running back depth for the Bears includes rookie seventh-round pick Kyle Monangai, Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer.
Neither Johnson nor Homer is a lock to make the final roster. Even if they do, neither has proven in their career that they can be anything more than a part-time role player.
Plus, all three backup runners are injured. It's gotten so bad that wide receiver DJ Moore was seen taking reps at running back during Monday's practice.
You can bet that general manager Ryan Poles will be paying close attention to the waiver wire to find reinforcements behind Swift, and an intriguing name has already become available: former Denver Bronco Audric Estime.
Estime was at one time on a track to become a key factor in the Broncos' running game, but he fell out of favor with coach Sean Payton. And after Denver selected R.J. Harvey in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Estime's time as a Bronco seemed over.
For a Chicago Bears team that's lacking a physical element to their running game, Estime could fit the bill perfectly.
Estime finished his rookie season last year with 76 carries for 310 yards and two TDs (4.1 ypc) after joining the Broncos as a fifth-round pick (Notre Dame).
He was compared to former Ben Johnson protege Jamaal Williams by NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Thickly muscled runner capable of wearing out defenses through a heavier workload," Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. "There were times Estimé played too slowly when forced to process moving pieces up front, but he showed a greater willingness to cut it loose as the season progressed. He’s naturally powerful with adequate foot agility. Estimé doesn’t have the bend to be a one-cut runner but can make reactive cuts to sudden tacklers near the line of scrimmage. If he can hit the gas with a heavier foot, he’ll continue to break tackles and maximize yardage after contact. He’s a better weapon out of the backfield than he might get credit for being, and he could check into the league as part of a two-headed running attack with the ability to shine near the goal line."
Audric Estime's draft stock took a hit when he ran a horrendous 4.71 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine, but that's ancient history. A team like the Bears, who are looking for a banger between the tackles, will have no problem with Estime's 40 time.
The Chicago Bears have their own roster decisions to make before they can add another name to their squad, but keep a close eye on Estime over the next day or so.