Chicago Bears assistant head coach Antwaan Randle El will bring accountability to locker room
Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears coaching staff landed a fantastic addition Friday when the team hired former Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El to become the Bears' assistant head coach (in addition to coaching the team's wideouts).
A veteran receiver of nine years in the league, Randle El established himself as a gritty, tough, no-nonsense player during his time in Washington and Pittsburgh. He was a fun player, too.
Randle El's passion for football shone through every time he took the field, and he carries that same energy into his coaching. Known for playing the game with passion and integrity, he now expects the same high standards from the players he coaches.
Check out this clip of Randle El addressing former 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams after Williams received a taunting penalty against the Bears on Thanksgiving:
Randle El is precisely the type of coach Chicago has been lacking for years—someone who prioritizes accountability and sets clear expectations. Under Ben Johnson’s leadership and with the coaches he's adding to his staff, Bears players can expect to be held to a higher standard both on and off the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bears from Chicago Bears on SI —