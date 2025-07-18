Chicago Bears' biggest 2025 training camp battle revealed
Chicago Bears training camp is right around the corner. Literally.
Bears rookies report on July 19. Veterans arrive on July 22. The first team practice is one day later.
And once that first practice kicks off, the biggest -- literally -- position battle to watch will be at left tackle, where veteran Braxton Jones will do his best to hold off rookie Ozzy Trapilo and second-year pro Kiran Amegadjie.
It won't just be Bears fans keeping tabs on who protects Caleb Williams' blindside, either.
"The biggest camp battle in Chicago could be the left tackle job," NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote. "Braxton Jones fractured his ankle in December and didn't participate this offseason. Jones was solid in 2024, allowing 26 pressures in 12 games. The injury could open the door for Ozzy Trapilo to swipe the gig, particularly if Jones isn't healthy to open the season."
It could be in the Chicago Bears' best interest for Trapilo to emerge as the starting left tackle. Jones is entering a contract year in 2025, and if he starts all 17 games and plays well, the Bears will be forced into an awkward contract decision: pay Jones top of the market offensive tackle money or move on at that point to Trapilo, whose upside is greater than Jones'.
Some guys have that vibe -- that it factor -- when they enter the league. Kyle Long had it, and he proved to be one of the best guards in the NFL, when healthy.
Trapilo, who'll wear Long's No. 75, is the favorite to unseat Jones, but Amegadjie can't be overlooked. It was only one season ago that he was dubbed a left-tackle-in-waiting after starring at Yale and joining the Bears as a third-round pick.
Amegadjie looks like he was cut from a lab to play left tackle in the NFL, but his brief exposure to the pro game in 2024 was... bad. He was a huge liability during his limited reps. However, I'd chalk up his poor performance to a coaching staff that mismanaged him.
That won't be the case in 2025. Amegadjie will get a clean slate and competent coaching from Ben Johnson's crew, and like Trapilo, will be given a very real shot at upending Jones.
Buckle up, Bears fans. It's going to be a wild few weeks.