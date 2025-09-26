Chicago Bears, Caleb Williams get strong backing from NFL experts vs. Raiders
The Chicago Bears are fresh off their first win of the 2025 NFL season after dismantling the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
It was a game that most NFL experts predicted the Bears would lose -- as they did in Weeks 1 and 2 -- but, for the first time in quite a while, Chicago proved those game-pickers wrong.
In Week 4 against he Las Vegas Raiders, the Bears will do everything they can to prove those same experts right.
According to 62% of the experts polled on NFL Pick Watch, the Bears will upend the Raiders in Vegas.
Much of the renewed confidence in the Bears is because of Caleb Williams, who enjoyed what may have been the best game of his young career against Dallas' porous defense.
Williams will have a chance to put up big numbers again versus the Raiders, who boast the 24th-ranked pass defense and are surrendering 24.7 points per game, good for 21st in the NFL.
Caleb Williams' budding relationship with Ben Johnson has Halas Hall buzzing.
"Him and I talk and meet every single day," Williams said of Johnson. "And then getting out there on the practice field builds a lot of confidence in him to be able to call the plays whatever moment it is … whether it's fourth-and-4 on the goal line and the trust between us to be able to try and go get it. A lot of it is practice and a lot of it's us, the afterhours that we spend here."
Preparation is the key to success, right? If so, you can bet on the Bears being a lot more successful in the coming weeks, including Sunday against the Raiders, where, for the first time in a long time, there's faith in Chicago to get a 'W.'