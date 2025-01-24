Bears could target this bruising RB in 2025 free agency for Ben Johnson's offense
The Chicago Bears could have a bigger need at running back than it seems. While D'Andre Swift is a dynamic playmaker with field-flipping ability, the team is missing a consistent, chain-moving bruiser like David Montgomery, who was an essential piece of Ben Johnson's offense with the Detroit Lions.
If Poles had re-signed Montgomery in 2023, the Bears wouldn't be in this situation. But he didn't, and they are.
The Bears can look forward to the 2025 offseason as a chance to revamp their backfield with talent that surpasses the performance of Roschon Johnson, the team's disappointing fourth-round pick from 2023.
Roschon Johnson was projected to become a reliable between-the-tackles bruiser for Chicago. While he showed efficiency in goal-line situations during the 2024 season, he has yet to prove himself as more than an average depth option after two years in the league. Simply put, he isn’t the solution.
Instead, the Bears should explore signing Denver Broncos free agent Javonte Williams.
Williams, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, starred as a rookie, rushing for over 900 yards and four scores. And while his production wasn't jaw-dropping, his bruising style of play had him pegged as everyone's favorite breakout candidate in 2022.
Unfortunately for Williams, that breakout season ended after just four games. He suffered a devastating knee injury, the type that takes more than one season to return to pre-injury form, and he's struggled to recapture his rookie-year brilliance since.
But Williams shouldn't be overlooked this offseason. Part of his problem over the last two years, in which he's run for a total of just 1,287 yards and seven scores, is the offensive philosophy of Sean Payton.
Payton’s commitment to a running back-by-committee approach hasn’t suited Javonte Williams, who thrives on a heavy workload to wear down defenses. As a result, his efficiency has declined—averaging just 3.6 and 3.7 yards per carry over the last two seasons—and so has his reputation as a reliable starting running back.
Bears can give Javonte Williams the fresh start he needs
The Chicago Bears can take advantage of this dip in Williams' stock. He won't cost much to sign on the open market. In fact, he's likely headed for a one-year prove-it deal with his next club, and for a team like Chicago that has so much salary cap space to play with, throwing a few dollars at Williams makes sense.
Williams will turn 25 on draft weekend and still has plenty of good football left in his legs. At the very least, he would provide an upgrade over Roschon Johnson in the Bears' power-running game. At best, he could handle a full-time workload and potentially replace Swift as the primary running back in Ben Johnson's offense.
Some Bears fans are eager for Ryan Poles to target Boise State standout Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. While the idea of Jeanty pairing with Caleb Williams is enticing, Chicago can’t afford to use their first-round pick—or either of their second-round picks—on anything other than strengthening the offensive and defensive lines.
The 2025 NFL draft is loaded at running back, and the Bears could target a quality prospect on Day 3. But if Williams has a colder-than-expected free-agent market, Chicago would be foolish not to compete for his services.
