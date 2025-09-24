Chicago Bears get boost in PFF’s Week 4 NFL Power Rankings
The Chicago Bears had quite a week. Ben Johnson earned his first victory as a head coach, powered by a breakout performance from Caleb Williams against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
Williams' performance was so good that it landed him the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
As a result, there's a whole lot of positivity surrounding the Bears right now. It's a bit odd for Bears fans to experience; the Caleb Williams hate has turned into a one-week love affair. Ben Johnson is suddenly a play-calling mastermind again. And Chicago is beginning to make its climb up the league-wide power rankings.
Pro Football Focus is the latest outlet to move the Bears up a few spots. In their Week 4 rankings, Chicago jumps two spots from No. 21 to No. 19.
"That Week 3 performance against the Dallas Cowboys is the best we’ve seen the Bears offense look in the short Caleb Williams era," PFF's Thomas Valentine wrote. "The question is, is it because they’ve turned a corner, and Williams — who secured a 76.8 overall PFF grade in the 31-14 win — is finally starting to show his true potential, or was it because they took on a Cowboys defense that sits 31st in EPA per play allowed? That’s something we won’t get an answer to immediately."
Indeed, Williams' monster game could be a mix of variables. The Bears' offense has been steadily improving week by week, and the Cowboys offered a perfect opponent at a time when Johnson and Williams were ready to reach that next tier.
And reach that tier they did.
Next up for the Bears is the Las Vegas Raiders, who don't exactly boast an elite defense either. It's a great opportunity for Chicago to stack back-to-back wins led by a headline-grabbing performance from Williams.
If that happens, the Chicago Bears' massive climb up the weekly NFL Power Rankings will continue.