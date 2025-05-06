Chicago Bears linked to free-agent running back J.K. Dobbins as offseason rolls on
The Chicago Bears' lingering need at running back has the team front and center when it comes to veteran free-agent running backs who are still searching for a home. And while most of the attention regarding the Bears' search for a veteran with starting experience has centered around Nick Chubb, a new name is beginning to emerge as a potential target for Chicago this summer.
Former Los Angeles Chargers starter J.K. Dobbins.
In fact, Dobbins to the Bears was a projection that NFL Networks' Jeffri Chadiha made during a panel discussion about where some of the top remaining free agents will sign.
"I know there's been buzz about Nick Chubb being that guy, but I love what J.K. Dobbins brings," Chadiha said. "He has a skill set similar to what D'Andre Swift has, Ben Johnson is super creative, I like what Dobbins showed last year, the first year he was able to stay healthy in a long period of time, running for over 900 yards.
"I just feel like this guy could be a difference maker ... this makes all the sense in the world for the Bears to go in this direction."
I noted in an article this week that Dobbins would be the one available running back who could sign a one-year deal with the Bears with the upside to turn into a multi-year player, assuming he can stay healthy and shoulder the load of being a lead back on a consistent basis.
Dobbins looked like a rising star early in his career with the Baltimore Ravens, but after suffering a series of major injuries, including a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles, the odds he can become a legitimate feature back are low.
Indeed, Dobbins returned to lead back duties for the Chargers in 2024, carrying the ball a career-high 195 times fro 905 yards (also a career high) and nine touchdowns (tying his career high). He was an efficient runner, too, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.
However, Dobbins did miss four games with a sprained MCL, continuing his trend of missing time with injury. That said, had he been healthy all season, he would've smashed 1,200 rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns.
Production like that has to have Johnson and GM Ryan Poles intrigued, even if Dobbins is a risky target. Remember: With Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Kyle Monangai on the roster, the Bears can take a swing at Dobbins' upside. If he gets banged up, the depth chart is strong enough to survive it. But if he stays healthy and thrives in Chicago's offense? The points will come in bunches.
Ultimately, this is all speculation. There's a chance the Chicago Bears are perfectly satisfied with their running back room and will wait until training camp to determine if a veteran is needed. But if they wait too long, they run the risk of missing out on a player like Dobbins, who proved last season that he has the skills to elevate a team's running game.