Chicago Bears set to undergo significant roster turnover in 2025 free agency
The Chicago Bears' roster is going to look quite a bit different after the next few weeks.
Not only will Ryan Poles add new talent in free agency, but much of the roster from last season could be playing elsewhere this year.
With the free agent negotiation period about to begin, the Bears haven't re-signed many of their own players with expiring contracts.
Outside of a few special teams players and restricted free agents, Poles is letting most of his upcoming free agents test the open market.
At least 20 players from the 53-man roster are set to hit unrestricted free agency and able to negotiate with other teams.
That's almost 40 percent of the team, most of which were backups. 18 of the 22 starters are set to come back, which should make the changes less visible on Sundays.
Still, it's an opportunity for Ben Johnson and the new coaching staff to get their guys on the roster and move on from the players Matt Eberflus preferred.
The Bears could still re-sign some of those players once they see what else is out there, but Poles hasn't made it a priority so far to bring them back.
The general manager will have a lot of work to do. Not only does he need to find a new starting center and defensive end, but expiring contracts will create vacancies for depth at nearly every position on the roster.
It's going to be a busy free agency, even if they're not all big splashes. Buckle up, Bears fans.
