Colston Loveland's rise in Chicago might take longer than Bears fans expect
Chicago Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland has a bright NFL future. How could he not? The walking mismatch joins Ben Johnson's offense as a player who will give the mastermind play-caller a lethal chess piece.
Loveland is a sound run blocker and a back-breaking pass-catcher who can be used to make running plays looking like a pass is coming, and passing plays initially appear like smashmouth football.
It's why the former Michigan standout was the first tight end selected despite coming off offseason shoulder surgery, which kept him out of the Bears' entire offseason workout program.
Loveland is expected to be back on the field for training camp, but he'll be assimilated into Johnson's offense and the NFL game slowly. Which also means his opportunity to unseat veteran Cole Kmet for the TE1 job by Week 1 will be amost non-existent.
The Chicago Bears are projected to use two-tight-end sets often in 2025, so it might not matter which tight end is designated the starter. Perhaps Kmet will keep that label as a sign of respect for the beloved veteran. But for Loveland to maximize his physical gifts, he'll need as many reps as possible, which might take some time this season.
In a recent breakdown of every first-round pick's projected role as training camp approaches, Colston Loveland was dubbed an obvious second-stringer.
"The Bears already have an established tight end in Cole Kmet, who has nearly 2,600 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in five seasons," Bleacher Report's Matt Holder wrote. "Plus, Loveland is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, so the Bears would be smart to ease the rookie into the rotation. That said, Ben Johnson is expected to lean heavily on 12 personnel with Kmet and Loveland in the fold, so the Michigan product will still have a role in the offense this fall."
There's a big difference between 'having a role' and impacting an offense like Travis Kelce, the latter of which is the expectation for Loveland. It has to be; he was the 10th overall pick, a rich NFL draft investment for any tight end.
Kmet should serve as a fantastic bridge to the Loveland era, which, assuming his recovery from shoulder surgery doesn't experience any setbacks, should kick off in full force by October, the latest.
However, don't rule out Kmet playing good enough to block Loveland's ascent a bit longer than coaches and fans are predicting. He's a good player; and underrated player, actually. And if he's used properly and develops trust with Caleb Williams, Loveland's time to shine will be delayed.
Kmet was misused by Shane Waldron as the start of the 2024 season and he never seemed to get on track. He finished last year with just 47 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns, but had a career-best 73 catches for 719 yards and six scores one year earlier.