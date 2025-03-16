Consensus 2025 NFL mock draft has Chicago Bears leaning in obvious direction in first round
The Chicago Bears began the 2025 NFL offseason with an offensive line problem. And after the first week of free agency, they now have one of the more impressive starting offensive lines in the NFC.
The drastic shift in narrative is the result of GM Ryan Poles' incredible work to trade for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and sign center Drew Dalman to the second-richest contract at his position.
With Darnell Wright returning as a cornerstone at right tackle, 80 percent of the Bears' offensive line looks, dare I say, fantastic.
But there's that whole left tackle thing that continues to linger.
Braxton Jones has been a true success story after being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He's started every game he's played (40 so far), but injuries have been a problem for him over the last two seasons. Jones appeared in 11 games in 2023 and was limited to 12 games last year before a devastating leg injury in December.
That leg injury remains a mystery, as not much has been reported on his recovery. But the Bears' inactivity in the left tackle market suggests one of two things: Poles has confidence in Jones' return, or he has his eye on a left tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to the most current consensus mock draft on NFL Mock Draft Database, it's the latter.
Will Campbell remains the Chicago Bears' most popular pick in the expansive 2025 mock draft landscape, with 25% of mock drafts sending Campbell to the Bears at No. 10 overall. The next closest prospect being mocked to Chicago is another left tackle, Texas star Kelvin Banks, at 22.1 percent.
But there is an interesting development brewing. The trendy pick? Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who's now the Bears' pick in over 10 percent of mock drafts online.
I'd expect the 2025 NFL mock draft landscape to continue changing over the next few weeks, especially now that the Chicago Bears have positioned themselves to do whatever they want in the first round. But it's important to remember that as fun as it is to pair Jeanty with Caleb Williams, the Bears' mission to rebuild their offensive line will likely reach its conclusion with their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
